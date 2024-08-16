The NMDPRA has ordered filling stations to stop selling petrol in jerrycans amid the ongoing scarcity of the product

The regulator has warned that filling stations caught in the act could risk losing their retail license

The directive comes amid ongoing fuel scarcity and rising prices across the country, with a litre selling for as high as N1,000

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has ordered filling stations nationwide to stop selling Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, in jerrycans.

This directive comes as the country grapples with an ongoing fuel scarcity.

Nigerians pay over N800 to buy fuel at filling stations Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, August 15, NMDPRA officials warned retail outlet managers that any station caught selling fuel in jerrycans could face the revocation of its retail license.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The post reads:

"NMDPRA embarks on a war against the illegal sale of petroleum products especially PMS in jerrycans.

Filling stations are advised to desist from servicing illegal peddlers, failure to do so would result in the suspension of retail licenses.

"The retail outlets were pointed to the proliferation of illegal sale of petroleum products especially PMS in jerrycans around the metropolis and particularly along the retail outlets’ roadways And were warned to desist from servicing these illegal peddlers, failure to do so would result in the suspension of their retail licenses."

New fuel prices at fuel stations

NMDPRA instructions to filling stations come amid worsening fuel scarcity that has frustrated motorists and commuters across the countries.

Legit.ng reported that Filling stations in Abuja, Lagos, and other states have again adjusted their petrol pump prices to around N820 to N1,000.

NNPC speaks on forcing customers to buy lubricants

Legit.ng also previously reported that the NNPC said Nigerians were not required to buy lubricants or engines as a condition for purchasing or dispensing fuel at its retail stations.

The NNPC also said it did not ask any of its attendants to demand from users to buy lubricants or engine oil as a condition for purchasing fuel.

NNNNPC'shief corporate communications officer, Olufemi Soneye, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, June 30, 2024.

Source: Legit.ng