A Nigerian man has expressed displeasure after purchasing fuel at a new pump price at a filling station

In a trending video, he revealed that he paid over N74,000 to fill his car's tank at a rate of N900 per litre

The federal government's removal of the fuel subsidy and fluctuations in exchange rates have led to a tripling of fuel prices across the country

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to express his frustration after spending N74,000 to fill his car's fuel tank.

Taking to social media, the man revealed he recently bought fuel at N900 per litre, reflecting the nationwide price change at filling stations.

The unidentified man was screaming in the video, apparently unhappy with the pump price.

The location of the filling station was also not disclosed.

Fuel stations adjust petrol prices

Filling stations around the country have been forced to adjust petrol prices amid ongoing scarcity in major cities.

Legit.ng reported that Chinedu Ukadike, the Public Relations Officer of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), explained that the scarcity was due to many filling stations not opening due to the protest.

Punch quoted Ukadike as saying

"The protest is ongoing, causing filling stations and trucks to operate suboptimally due to fears of attacks by protesters.

"During the ENDSARS protest, oil marketers' businesses were attacked and destroyed without any government compensation.

"Trucks carrying petrol and diesel were burned in Warri, Enugu, Sapele, and other areas, with no compensation provided by the government."

The few filling stations open are selling at prices ranging from N750 to as much as N950 per litre.

A filling station manager at Ikotun, Gbenga Salau, told Legit.ng that petrol is N750 per litre.

"I am not sure you can find any petrol station selling fuel below N750. We are even cheaper because we have two other stations close by selling at higher prices. Otherwise, we would sell at a minimum of N820 per litre."

Tinubu reacts to reduced diesel prices.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu commended Dangote Oil and Gas Limited for slashing the price of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), also known as diesel, from N1200 to N1000.

The reduction was effected after the initial decrease from N1,650 to N1200 about three months ago.

Tinubu said the price review, which represents a 60% drop, would impact the prices of various goods and services.

