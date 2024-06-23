Nigerian energy company Aiteo has restarted production again Nembe field in southern Bayelsa state

This came after preventing an oil leak at its almost 50,000 barrels per day (bpd) Nembe field earlier

On Monday, while conducting standard operations in the Nembe area, the leak was detected

Following the containment of an oil leak at its about 50,000 barrels per day (bpd) Nembe field in southern Bayelsa state earlier this week, Nigerian energy company Aiteo has reportedly resumed production.

BusinessDay reported that the leak was discovered on Monday during routine operations in the Nembe area, a badly contaminated area caused by decades of spills that have harmed farming and fishing, according to Aiteo, which manages a joint venture with state oil major NNPC Ltd.

Aiteo said in a statement seen by Reuters on Saturday,

“Our dedicated team has worked diligently to address the issues caused by the recent incident and implemented enhanced safety protocols to prevent future occurrences.”

“We are delighted to confirm the resumption of production activities.”

The Nembe Creek facility is the largest of 11 fields under an oil mining lease operated by Aiteo, which also produces significant natural gas that supplies the Nigerian liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant at Bonny Island.

Legit.ng had reported that Nigeria’s oil production declined after a major oil field shut down due to leaks. The Nembe Creek oil fieldwas shut down on Monday, June 17, 2024.

Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Company, the pipeline operator, disclosed the leak and the shutdown.

According to reports, Aiteo noted that its Oil Spill and Emergency Response Team was activated and dispatched, and all the production from OML 29 was shut down as a precautionary measure to forestall the impact of the incident.

