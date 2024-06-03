The price of cooking gas is now declining across different markets in various Nigerian states

An investigation found that some marketers are now selling cooking gas for less than N1,000 per kg

This is a significant improvement from the average price of N1,400, which it sold in previous months

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over 3-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

Cooking gas, also known as liquefied petroleum gas, is becoming less expensive in various markets nationwide.

Investigations revealed that gas prices are steadily declining across the country. Photo Credit: Wilpunt, Kypros

Source: Getty Images

Customers in Ogun, Lagos, Oyo, and other locations who talked with The PUNCH corroborated that, depending on the vendor and the region, the typical cost of one kilogramme of cooking gas is currently approximately N1,000 or less.

Recall that in certain places, the cost of LPG increased to approximately N1,300 during February and March.

New cooking gas price

Investigations revealed that prices are steadily declining across the country. There are indications that this might have something to do with the naira's April recovery, which saw it rise from roughly N1,900 to roughly N1,500 per dollar.

Adedokun Ojo, a resident of Abule Egba in Lagos, said she purchased 1 kg of LPG from Mobil for N940.

“LPG is now N940 per kg. I still bought it yesterday evening at Mobil in Abule Egba,”

Ojo said.

Additionally, Uzor Nneka, an Enugu resident, revealed that she paid N1,000 for a kilogram of gas at the Romchi plant in Enugu.

Jonathan Igbowu, a resident of the Idiroko border community of Ogun State, said,

“1kg of cooking gas used to be N1,300 before, but now it is N1,050. The price is coming down.”

However, costs vary in Idiroko depending on the seller. In the Aferiku neighbourhood of the town, Nojim Ajani said that the price of 1 kg of LPG was N750 recently.

Ibrahim Ogunleye stated that the goods was selling for N1,200 in Ofa, Kwara State, but a few weeks prior, it was selling for N1,400.

According to Quadri Yusuf, who lives in Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, cooking gas is currently N800/kg, down from N1,200 in April.

However, Muraina Akintunde of Ayetoro stated that the current price is N1,200/kg in the area. She claimed that the price was N1,400 until the last week of May.

According to Folake Ogunwemimo, a kilogramme of LPG costs N1,100 in Ilaro, but Kazim Ajose purchased it in Sango-Ota, Ogun State, for N970.

What FG says about the cooking gas

Speaking about the development, Minister of Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, stated that the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Petroleum Resources (Gas), has been working to increase the amount of locally produced cooking gas entering the local market.

This effort has the full support of relevant regulatory agencies in the sector as well as operators. The result, according to Ekpo, has been a decrease in the price of LPG.

Speaking through his media assistant Louis Ibah, Ekpo stated that the domestication of LPG export has decreased reliance on imported LPG and, naturally, the associated additional expenses brought on by variations in foreign exchange rates.

Nigerian company slashes cooking gas price

Legit.ng reported that the Second Coming Nigeria Limited, an Enugu-based Liquefied Petroleum Gas marketing company, has slashed the price of its cooking gas from N960 to N672 per kilogramme.

The gesture is expected to benefit at least 4,000 residents in different parts of Enugu state.

Basil Ogbuanu, the chief executive officer of the company who made the change of price announcement on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, said that the gesture was for two celebrations.

Source: Legit.ng