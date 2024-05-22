Schneider Electric has unveiled its microgrid solution at an event, stating that the product provides access to clean energy

The company said it designed the solution to maximize clean energy use while reducing traditional genset systems

Per Schneider officials, the company designed the product for communities seeking decarbonized and electricity access

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Schneider Electric unveiled its new microgrid solution, Villaya Flex, at the Alliance for Rural Electrification Energy Access Investment Forum 2024 at the Eko Hotels on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

At the event attended by Legit. ng, the company said the new solution is a packaged microgrid designed to maximize clean energy use while reducing pollution from traditional genset systems.

Schneider Electrics representative, Thomas at the unveiling of the of the product Credit: Schneider Electric

Source: Original

New product designed for communities

Schneider Electric noted that the solution was designed for communities seeking decarbonized and independent electricity, which addresses current energy issues with advanced technology.

The energy firm said the product is known for its ease of sizing, ordering, installation, operation, and maintenance, offering scalable battery storage capabilities.

The company, the critical components of Villaya Flex include an all-in-one hybrid power conversion unit with 50/100 kVA hybrid power conversion, battery storage for onsite energy capture, an energy control centre to manage multiple energy sources, and an advanced digital monitoring platform.

The company said the platform featured EcoStruxture Microgrid Advisor for energy production management and Energy EcoStruxure Microgrid Build for system design simplification.

It said:

“Villaya Flex is a renewable energy solution that provides energy access as a more sustainable and affordable option for off-grid communities.

Schneider Electric seeks to champion renewables

According to reports, the energy firm added that the product would catalyze investments in renewable electrification, decentralize the renewable energy sector, and accelerate energy transition across sub-Saharan Africa.

Schneider Electric officials said the microgrid solution will use clean energy powered by solar systems and operated by independent power firms, which shall, in turn, charge cost-reflective tariffs to the end users.

At the unveiling, the company revealed that the new product can power hospitals, schools, and communities. Nigeria is battling to provide electricity access to 95 million Nigerians suffering from energy poverty.

Nigeria increases electricity tariffs

The company stated that the tariffs charged by the microgrid platform would differ from those charged by electricity distribution companies.

Recall that the Nigerian government recently increased electricity tariffs for Band A users nationwide, leading to outcry about the country's high energy costs.

Also, the Nigerian government asked power-generating firms to cap electricity exports at 6 per cent of domestic production and consumption.

Schneider Electric reveals how big firms can drive growth

Legit.ng earlier reported that the outlook for data center growth on the African continent looks bullish.

With a population of almost 1.5 billion people, the African marketplace possesses a significant market size and potential advantage.

Notably, while the continent might need to catch up to countries like China and India regarding sheer population size, what sets it apart is the average age of its population, which is between 18-19 years.

Source: Legit.ng