The National Bureau of Statistics has revealed that the average price of petrol has increased again

Once again, the price for a litre of petrol was sold at an average price of over N630 across the country

According to the NBS report, the cheapest petrol price was recorded in the western states, while the north paid more

The National Bureau of Statistics says the average retail price of a litre of the Premium Motor Spirit, popularly known as petrol was N696.79 in April 2024.

This represents a 163.65% increase when compared to the N264.29 per litre average price recorded in March 2023.

NBS stated this in its latest PMS price watch report, which was published on its website and obtained by Legit.ng.

The report also showed that compared to the average price of N679.36 in February 2024, Nigerian motorists paid 2.56% more on a month-to-month basis.

Petrol prices differ by states

Furthermore, NBS provided a breakdown of state analysis, and it showed that Taraba State had the highest average retail price for Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol), at N761.92, Yobe and Adamawa States were next, with N749.09 and N735.00, respectively.

On the other hand, Lagos, Oyo, and Ogun States had the lowest average retail prices for Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol), at N630.75, N645.88, and N651.25, respectively.

On the Zonal profile, the North East Zone had the highest average retail price of N732.37, while the South West Zone had the lowest price of N654.24, Punch reports.

List of 10 states with the cheapest price for petrol per litre in April 2024

Lagos N630.75

Oyo N645.88

Ogun N651.25

Niger N657.15

Ekiti N661.56

Plateau N662.27

Ondo N663.85

Kwara N665.68

Osun N672.14

Kaduna N683.93

