Ikeja Electric Plc and Eko Electricity Distribution Company have been granted permission to incorporate extra Band A feeders into their respective networks.

The electricity distribution firms communicated these updates through individual announcements on their official social media channels.

When NERC increased tariff

It's worth noting that earlier this month, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) issued a directive for an immediate upward adjustment of electricity tariffs starting from Wednesday, April 3.

NERC authorized power distribution companies (DisCos) to raise electricity rates to N225 ($0.15) per kilowatt-hour, up from N68.

Musiliu Oseni, the Vice Chairperson of NERC, clarified that this increase would specifically impact customers in Band A, while tariffs for Bands B, C, D, and E would remain unchanged.

Band A customers, representing roughly 15% of Nigeria's 12 million electricity consumers, typically receive an average daily electricity supply of 20 hours, although many express dissatisfaction with the actual supply duration.

Ikeja Electric adds 34 more feeders to Band A

In its statement on Saturday, Ikeja Electric said the additional feeders increased its feeders from 51 to 85.

Ikeja Electric stated:

“Effective today, April 13th, 2024, and based on our demonstrated ability to consistently provide a minimum of 20 hours of daily availability during a performance evaluation period monitored by the Regulator, we are pleased to announce that we have obtained approval to add 34 additional Band A feeders to our network. This brings our total from 51 to 85, with the breakdown as follows: 51 at 11kV, 31 at 33kV, and 3 at 132kV."

EKEDC adds 33 more feeders to Band A

The DisCo disclosed this Friday in a statement by the General Manager, Corporate Communications of EKEDC, Babatunde Lasaki.

According to a statement by the General Manager, Corporate Communications of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), Babatunde Lasaki, 33 additional EKEDC feeders were migrated to Band A.

The feeders are Adeleke Adedoyin, Ajeast, Annex, Army Resettlement, British America Tobacco, CIG, Coker, Dideolu, Droyers, Empire Court, Estate, Etim Inyang, Firro, Freeman, Glover, Heritage and M&K Express.

Others are Mega Plaza, Montgomery 1, Moore Road, Nest Oil, NIMR, Nipost, Osborne, Ozumba Mbadiwe, Palace Road, Rocky Estate, Rumens, Smith, Station Feeder (Nitel), Victoria Arobieke and DPR andNitel.

Lasaki assured customers residing in these regions that they would receive "a guaranteed minimum of 20 hours of power supply daily, consistent with the newly sanctioned Multi-Year Tariff Order."

