The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) said it had uncovered illegal taping and crude oil theft in the Niger Delta

The company said about 15 illegal disconnections and 83 refineries were discovered in one week

The development comes as Abia state announced that its new modular refinery will be completed in 2026

Pascal Oparada has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and Economy.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) revealed that in the past week, it uncovered about 15 illegal pipeline connections and 83 illegal refineries in the Niger Delta.

The company disclosed this via its official X handle recently.

Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL, Mele Kyari Credit: Bloomberg Contributor

Source: Getty Images

NNPC records 211 vandalisms in one week

The national oil firm revealed in a documentary that between January 6 and 12, about 211 cases of vandalism were recorded in Owerri and Rivers State.

The statement said.

“83 illegal connections were spotted in Rivers, Abia, Imo, and Bayelsa States.

“In Abia, a drone shot showed pockets of illegal refineries in Owaza, while illegal oil connections were discovered in Olodiama, Bayelsa State, and Obuzor in Abia State,” the NNPCL informed.

“Five illegal oil storage sites were reportedly found in Central Boma and Cocoa Camp in Bayelsa State, while sacks of crude oil were found in Iba Rivers State, and the contents were confiscated.

Tompolo's team arrests ship with crude oil

According to reports, on January 11, 2024, the Tompolo-led Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, in partnership with the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), arrested another vessel allegedly stealing crude oil in the Niger Delta.

Per the report, the vessel. MT Kali allegedly transported a large volume of illegal crude oil from the offshore Sokebolou Field base in Bayelsa State.

Abia State announces its new refinery will commence operations

Legit.ng reported that Okey Kanu, the commissioner of Information and Culture, has said that the Abia Industrial Innovation Park (AIIP) modular refinery is scheduled to begin operations by 2025.

Kanu disclosed this on Tuesday, January 16, at a press conference held at Government House, Umuahia, New Telegraph reported.

The commissioner added that the refinery would give thousands of indirect jobs and 2,000 direct jobs to the crowd of young people in Abia.

Source: Legit.ng