The Afrexim Bank has confirmed the disbursement of the first tranche of $2.25 billion of the crude oil swap deal with NNPC

The bank stated that the disbursement is a milestone in helping Nigeria as it battles forex crunch

The deal carries a margin of 6.0% per annum above the 3-month secured overnight financing rate

Afrexim Bank has disclosed the successful disbursement of the first tranche of the $3.3 billion crude oil repayment loan to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC).

The bank stated that the initial disbursement was about $2.25 billion, while the final disbursement of $1.05 billion is expected later.

The loan attracts a 6.0% interest rate per annum

The bank described the loan as a milestone, Nigeria's largest crude oil repayment facility, and one of the most significant syndicated loans raised in 2023.

The bank said:

"Investors were keen to consider ticket sizes of $250 million and $500 million amidst current headwinds and year-end pressures in the loan markets."

Per the terms for the 5-year facility, it carries a margin of 6.0% per annum above the 3-month secured overnight financing rate.

Also, the transaction structure has an embedded price balance instrument where 90% of all excess cash from the sale of the committed barrels is used to repay the facility.

Afrexim stated that the arrangement would shorten the loan's final maturity and free cash flow from Nigeria's future pledged crude oil cargoes.

According to a report by Leadership, the participating lenders included Afrexim Bank, Gunvnor International BV, and Sahara Energy Resources Limited.

NNPC hopes to use the facility to boost the Forex market

The bank stated that its extensive structuring and technical experience in arranging similar complex oil and gals financing facilities in Angola, Republic, South Sudan, Chad, Egypt, Cote d'Ivoire, and Ghana played a critical role in the global financial market.

The Nigerian government has hoped for the deal to offset forex backlogs, which experts blame for the woeful performance of the Nigerian currency.

NNPC said the facility would boost liquidity in the Forex market and boost the local currency's performance against the US dollar and other major currencies.

The naira has experienced troubled times since the Nigerian government began the forex reforms, which saw it lose 55% of its value against the dollar since June 2023.

