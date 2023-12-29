Dangote Refinery received a fresh supply of 1 million barrels of crude oil on December 28, 2023

With a fresh supply of N1 million barrels of crude oil delivered on Thursday, December 28, Dangote Refinery has increased its total crude oil to N3 million this month.

Dangote Refinery received its third supply from Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited (STASCO). Photo Credit: Dangote refinery

According to Arise TV, Dangote Refinery received the supply from Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited (STASCO) as a fourth shipment of crude is on the way.

Dangote to commence production of diesel and aviation fuel

The company plans to start producing diesel and aviation fuel by mid-January 2024, after which it will begin producing Premium Motor Spirit.

The report stated that the refinery is gearing up to begin operations at 350,000 bpd.

The report also states that the Dangote Petroleum Refinery can produce enough aviation fuel, diesel, gasoline, and kerosene to cover all of Nigeria's needs for refined goods and produce excess for export.

Recall that the refinery received its first crude feedstock on December 7, 2023. The product was scheduled for delivery by 7 pm.

An OTIS tanker loaded a 950,000-barrel cargo of Nigeria's Agbami crude on December 6 to Lekki, the nearest land port to Dangote's offshore crude receiving terminal.

Two weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that the refinery received an additional one million barrels of crude oil as it prepares to begin production.

The cargo, which sailed to the facility's Single-Point Mooring (SPM)f and discharged into the refinery's crude oil tanks, increased total deliveries to about two million barrels.

With the third shipment delivered, Nigeria seems to have taken steps towards ending the importation of petroleum products and solving foreign exchange crises.

Two other Nigerian refineries get 75,000 barrels after Dangote Refinery, set to begin operation

Legit.ng earlier reported that Decklar Resources Inc. and its partner, Millennium Oil & Gas Company Limited, operators of the Oza Oil Field, said they have delivered 75,500 barrels of crude to two modular refineries in Edo state.

The facilities are the Edo Refinery and Petrochemical Company (ERPC) in Ologbo, Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area, and the Duport Midstream Company Limited (DMCL) facility in Egbokor, Orhionmwon LGA in the state.

According to the chief executive officer of Decklar Resources, Sanmi Famuyide, the deliveries are part of the deals with the two oil facilities for the supply of crude for refining.

