The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) said it will sanction petrol stations for altering pumps

Farouk Ahmed, the Chief Executive of the NMDPRA, said the agency’s staff will conduct on-the-spot checks

He said NMDPRA will revoke the licenses of the petrol stations that alter pumps.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) says it will sanction petrol station operators who adjust or alter petrol pumps.

The Chief Executive of NMDPRA, Farouk Ahmed, revealed this at an interactive session with the Revenue Mobilisation and Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) commissioners on Friday, September 22, 2023, in Abuja.

FG to sanction petrol stations for adjusting pumps Credit: Wirestock "For illustration purposes only. Depicted person has no relationship to events described in this material."

Source: Getty Images

NMDPRA to conduct physical checks

The NMDPRA boss said that petrol stations caught dispensing petrol with altered pumps would face severe sanctions.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Ahmed said that the sanctions would range from license revocation, operations suspension, or outright closure, depending on the severity of the offence.

He stated that the alteration of fuel pumps by petrol station operators is a major concern to NMDPRA and other federal government regulatory agencies.

He said the agency’s staff do on-the-spot checks of some petrol stations to determine if they are in breach.

According to him, the agency also does physical measurements where its operatives go around to buy petrol and check if it measures up to a litre.

He said the the agency will continue to partner with RMAFC to generate funds for the Nigerian government.

FG encourages Nigerians to build autogas

He said the country has opportunities to build gas plants or autogas.

He stated that the agency provides guidelines and policies for building gas or autogas plants in Nigeria.

FG licenses companies to operate autogas plants for cheaper fuel as diesel hits N1,000/litre

Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Midstream Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, said it had approved the construction of a gas plant to expand the product's availability in Nigeria.

The agency added that the gas projects are at the final stages of completion across the country, and some would be due in early 2024.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of NMDPRA, Farouk Ahmed, harnessing the 209 trillion cubic feet of available natural gas in Nigeria remains critical for energy transition and industrialisation.

Source: Legit.ng