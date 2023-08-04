The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) announced a partnership to provide alternative fuel for Nigerians

According to the Group CEO of NNPCL, Mele Kyari, the company is partnering with NIPCO Gas Limited to provide 35 CNG gas stations across Nigeria

Kyari the stations can service about 200,000 vehicles every day and reduce the cost of transportation for Nigerians

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), on Thursday, August 3, 2023, announced its partnership with Nipco Gas Limited for the deployment and supply of Compressed Natural Gas Stations across Nigeria.

CNG is another alternative fuel used in vehicles, and the clamor for its use has increased since the subsidy was removed from petrol.

Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL, Mele Kyari Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Facebook

NNPC to build 35 CNG stations across Nigeria

According to the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL, Mele Kyari, President Bola Tinubu has directed the company to source alternative fuel to alleviate the effect of petrol subsidy removal.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Kyari said:

“As part of NNPCL’s commitment to reducing carbon footprint and providing cheaper alternative fuel to motorists, the company is happy to announce a strategic partnership with Nipco Gas Limited to develop Compressed Natural Gas stations.

“This initiative is in addition to the phased deployment of 56 CNG stations planned by NNPC Retail across the country.

“This landmark collaboration aims to expand our CNG infrastructure, improve access to CNG, and accelerate the adoption of cheaper and cleaner alternative fuel for buses, cars, and Keke NAPEP, which will significantly reduce the cost of transportation and engender sustainable national economic growth.”

Stations to service 200,000 vehicles every day

Punch reports that Kyari said 35 CNG stations would be constructed nationwide under the partnership.

The statement also released via its Twitter handle, NNPCL said the stations could service about 200,000 vehicles daily and reduce the cost of fuel for Nigerians and the cost of transportation.

The statement reads:

“NIPCO Gas Limited operates 14 CNG stations across Nigeria and has converted over 7,000 vehicles to run on CNG. NIPCO’s technical competency and field experience will bolster this initiative’s success and amplify its positive impact on the Nation’s economy.

Independent marketers say private depots petrol sell cheaper than NNPC, reveal plans to import 40m litres

Legit.ng reported that Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) says private depots with imported petrol sell the product cheaper than the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

IPMAN’s National Vice President, Abubakar Maigandi, revealed this and named the prominent private marketers Emadeb Group Services Limited and AYM Shafa Limited.

Maigandi said that while NNPCL sells its products at N555 per lire, private depots sell them at N556.60 per litre.

Source: Legit.ng