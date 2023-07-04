The last is yet to be heard about the speculated 40% hike in electricity tariff which was supposed to begin in on July 1.

Tariffs remain the same for now, but Many Nigerians foresee electricity distribution companies (DisCos) carrying out a silent increase

The last review was in January 2023, so obviously July opens up a window for another review, according to the DisCos

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

The discussion surrounding the purported 40% increase in electricity tariff is far from over, as numerous Nigerians anticipate that electricity distribution companies (DisCos) might implement a subtle raise in rates.

In the last few weeks, there have been speculations of a 40% surge in electricity charges starting July 1, attributed to the escalating petrol prices.

Some consumers are afraid that it may still be secretly carried out Photo credit: Ikeja Electric, NERC, Airtel

Source: UGC

This rise is believed to be linked to the bi-annual review of the 2022 multi-year tariff order (MYTO) scheduled for this month.

Essentially, the existing tariff hike that was applicable from January to June this year is slated for reassessment, with a new tariff set to take effect this month.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

NERC yet to officially address speculated tariff hike

Criticism has been widespread since the announcement of the proposed new tariff, as stakeholders argue that the timing of the increase is inappropriate, especially considering the recent removal of fuel subsidy.

The situation, however, triggered concern among power consumers, leading many prepaid users to hurriedly purchase additional units for their meters in anticipation of a potential tariff hike.

While some electricity distribution companies backtracked on their earlier announcement of an upward review of tariff, others have simply being diplomatic with their response and stating that sector's regulatory agency has not yet approved such review.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) which is the sector's regulatory agency has remained mum and failed to comment on the issue, thereby sparking confusion amongst consumers.

So far, tariff remains the same

Investigations conducted by Legit.ng revealed that the electricity tariff for users in Band A, which was fixed at N68/kilowatt-hour since January 2023 remained the same on Monday, July 3.

Also, the tariff for consumers in Band B remained at N54.13/kWh, while that of Bands C and D remained at N50.65/kWh and N33.20/kWh respectively.

Tolu Adeleye, an electricity consumer in Lagos who spoke to Legit.ng expressed his happiness about the DisCos not effecting the tariff hike.

He said:

I was elated to see that the new tariff has not been effected as earlier speculated. This is definitely not a time for tariff hike. We are already dealing with a lot of issues.

DisCos may be planning a silent increase of tariff

According to its guidelines, NERC is empowered to carry out a bi-annual tariff review to account for the economic conditions, particularly the fluctuations between the naira and other major currencies, notably the dollar.

The last review was in January 2023, so obviously July opens up a window for another review, according to the position taken by the DisCos.

Even though the planned tariff hike seems to have been suspended, some consumers are afraid that it may still be secretly carried out.

Commenting on the matter, Funso Olaniyan, a trader insisted that emphasized that the anticipated tariff adjustment for this month might be carried out discreetly.

He said:

We have seen this happen before. In September 2022, an increase in tariff was effected without any public announcement by the DisCos, knowing we would always protest. We might just have a similar incident this July.

Another electricity consumer, Uche Nwabuisi, told Legit.ng that it would be too early to breathe a sigh of relief on the matter as the DisCos could still effect an increase, given the guideline which empowers a window for a bi-annual review of tariffs.

He said:

I'm just going to continue watching for a while. I would not be surprised if they suddenly go ahead with the increase, whether publicly or secretly. Secret increase has been done in the past, so I don't see why they would not do it again.

Also reacting to the possible tariff hike, Jude Ekpeyong, a power sector analyst and former staff of a Lagos Disco told Legit.ng that the current economic realities also affect the electricity distribution companies.

Understandably, they are empowered to review tariffs every 6 months. These reviews could be upward or downward, but we all know that prices of things in Nigeria hardly ever go down. The DisCos are also suffering the effects of inflation and exchange rate fluctuations, hence, the need to review tariffs.

CBN releases N3.01bn to DisCos to improve electricity supply in Nigeria

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria release N3.01 billion to electricity distribution companies (DisCos).

This amount is the latest release of a total of N213 billion Nigerian Electricity Market Stabilisation Facility.

The recent release also rounds up to a total of N18.26 billion so far disbursed to the first batch of beneficiaries of the programme.

According to the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, the intervention was made to improve the liquidity status of DisCos and aid their recovery of legacy debt which has been a major hindrance to their operations.

The grant will be issued under the Nigerian Electricity Market Stabilisation Facility (NEMSF-2) for capital and operational expenditure of DisCos.

Source: Legit.ng