A new report has revealed the list of countries buying crude oil from the federal government of Nigeria in the nine months of 2022

Crude oil is Nigeria's main export and a vital source of revenue for the federal government of Nigeria

Spain as taken over as the biggest customer of Nigerian crude and spent over N500bn in three months

Nigeria recorded N16 trillion from crude oil sales between January and September 2022.

The oil sales recorded by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited are captured in the foreign trade report released by the National Bureau of Statistics.

Despite the huge oil sales Godwin Emefiele, governor of CBN, recently said foreign exchange receipt from crude oil sales into Nigeria’s official reserves has dried up steadily from above $3 billion monthly in 2014 to $0 today.

Nigeria made over N16trn from crude oil sales Credit: Pius Etim

Source: Getty Images

According to data gathered, NBS Nigeria earned N5.6 trillion in the first quarter, N5.9 trillion in the second quarter and N4.6 trillion in the third quarter of 2022.

NBS data show that the value of crude oil exports in Q3 rose by 16 per cent compared to N4 trillion recorded in the year's corresponding period.

On a quarter-to-quarter analysis, it reduced by 21 per cent from N5.9 trillion in Q2 2022.

BusinessDay reports that the third quarter of this year recorded the least sales from crude oil.

This can be attributed to low oil production during this time period, which dropped Nigeria to fourth place in Africa's oil-producing countries.

Countries buying Nigerian crude oil

A further breakdown from the report revealed that Spain is Nigeria’s biggest crude oil customer for the third quarter of 2022.

Spain bought N580.2 billion of crude oil, and India paid N559 billion from July to August 2022.

Other top customers are France (N413.83bn), Netherlands N396.51bn Indonesia paid N406bn, while United States N292.83bn

South Africa N283.70 billion, Ivory Coast N247.73 billion, Portugal N141.74 billion and Italy N192.61 billion completed the top 10 markets for Nigeria’s crude oil.

