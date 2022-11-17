Schneider Electric has identified IoT and announced its energy management and automation plans

Leading energy provider Schneider Electric recently announced its energy management and automation strategy and capabilities to aid enterprises, cloud and service providers wanting to deploy computer resources at the edge.

Known as IT resources placed close to the end-user or data source, edge provides challenges varying conventional data centres, meaning they need a different strategy than traditional data centres.

How the company intends to deploy IoT

According to the company's Enterprise Account Manager for Anglophone West Africa, Nmor Morris Emeka, forces such as IoT, high bandwidth content and latency-sensitive apps drive the move that meets the needs of the environments.

As part of its strategy, Schneider Electric outlined the five environments impacted by edge deployments and the company's capabilities and infrastructure designed to support them:

Regional colocation/telco data centres where their customers use high bandwidth content and latency-sensitive applications are driving the growth of these domains. To support this environment, Schneider Electric's InfraStruxure architecture and prefabricated modules allow for a regional data centre's fast, modular build-out for quick time-to-market and low operational costs.

Financial institutions to benefit

Remote and branch office locations, particularly in retail and banking sectors, where IT services are being deployed to enrich the customer experience. The Schneider Electric SmartBunker CX and NetShelter SX provide highly secure, reliable, and remotely-managed one-rack solutions for these remote sites.

Schneider Electric has a wide range of Micro Datacenter edge Solutions in various sizes meeting several business needs.

The 6U floor stand and Wall mount micro-Datacenter, the smallest in its category, saves space/Cost, can accommodate servers and switches with depths up to 1m, can be remotely managed, and a lot more.

Deployment time is significantly reduced as the solution is assembled and tested in the factory.

