The Nigerian Exchange Limited approved the listing of Geregu Power Plc on the main board of the Exchange on Wednesday

Geregu Power is the first Nigerian power company to list on the Nigerian Exchange Limited

Hours after listing Otedola's power company at the close of trading gained 10 per cent in value

The strong interest shown by Nigerian stock investors in Femi Otedola's Geregu Power has helped lift the company's share price from N100 to N120 on Thursday morning, barely hours after it was listed.

The interest was buoyed by the fact that Geregu is the first power company to list on the Nigerian exchange and positive feelings from analysts.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a total of 2.5 billion ordinary shares of Geregu were put up for sales at N100 per share.

Snapshot of selling price of Geregu power plc Credit: NGX

Source: Facebook

Where to buy Geregu shares

The stockbrokers lined up for the share sale are: Vetiva Securities, Limited; Apel Asset and Trust Limited; APT Securities and Funds Limited; and Cordros Securities Limited.

Others are Crossworld Securities Limited, Dynamic Portfolios Limited, Signet Investment and Securities Limited, and TRW Stockbrokers Limited.

Vetiva Capital Management Limited; and Kairos Capital Limited are the Issuing House(s)/Financial Adviser(s).

Geregu power shareholders pocket millions in hours

Nairametrics reports that as at the end of trading on Wednesday, about 8.5 million shares of the company were traded at an average price of N110 per share.

This represents a share price gain of 10% on the first day of trading.

Calculations show that the 8.5 million shares valued at N850 million in less than eight hours on Wednesday increased in value to N935 million, with shareholders pocketing over 85 million in hours.

