As African countries battle the rising energy cost, households battle rising electricity prices

There are about 10 countries in Africa with lowest electricity prices across the continent

Cape Verde, Rwanda led the list of African countries with highest electricity costs while Sudan Libya recorded lowest in Africa

As energy costs surge globally, the search for more affordable electricity intensifies across Africa.

Electricity supply across most African countries is unstable, and electricity prices can also be steep. However, some countries are still less than others.

Countries with highest electricity prices

According to Statista, the global markets and consumers, Cape Verde recorded the highest electricity price for households in Africa. As of December 2021, one-kilowatt hour costs around 0.29 U.S. dollars.

Rwanda followed closely, with households paying 0.25 U.S. dollars per kilowatt hour. Kenya, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Gabon also recorded the continent's highest electricity prices.

On the other hand, Sudan and Libya registered the lowest prices for electric energy in Africa.

Africa countries with cheapest electricity costs

Sudan: This country has the lowest household electricity price in Africa at $0.004 per kilowatt hour.

Libya: The household electricity price in Libya is $0.004 per kilowatt hour.

Ethiopia: According to Statista, Ethiopian households pay $0.01 per kilowatt hour of electricity consumed.

Zimbabwe: Zimbabwean households also pay $0.01 per kilowatt hour of electricity consumed.

Angola: Angolan households pay $0.03 per kilowatt hour of electricity.

Algeria: In Algeria, households pay $0.04 per kilowatt hour.

Egypt: Egyptian households also pay $0.04 per kilowatt hour.

Ghana: Ghanaian households pay $0.05 per kilowatt hour they consume.

Nigeria: Households in Nigeria pay $0.06 per kilowatt hour of electricity.

Tunisia: Finally, Tunisian households pay $0.07 per kilowatt hour.

