After plunging Nigeria into darkness on Wednesday, August 17, electricity workers have suspended their strike for two weeks

The secretary-general of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), Joe Ajaero, said the strike will resume if their demands are not met within the stated period

Ajaero made the disclosure after a meeting with the minister of labour, Chris Ngige, on Wednesday evening

FCT, Abuja - The National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) has suspended its nationwide strike for two weeks.

The secretary-general of the union, Joe Ajaero, said this on Wednesday evening, August 17, after a meeting with the minister of labour, Chris Ngige, Premium Times reported.

The secretary-general of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), Joe Ajaero, said the strike will resume if their demands are not met within two weeks. Photo credit: @NGRSenate

Source: Twitter

According to Ajaero, the government has promised to resolve the issues raised by the union within two weeks.

What we will do if our demands are not met in two weeks - Ajaero

The NUEE secretary-general said that the strike will resume if their demands are not met.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Legit.ng gathers that a committee headed by the minister of state for power, Jeddy Agba, has been set up to reconcile the issues raised by the union.

Ajaero said the parties agreed to form a bipartite committee to look into the complaints of the electricity workers and report back in two weeks.

He also announced that power would be restored across the nation. However, hours after the meeting where an agreement to suspend the strike was taken, the outage continued in parts of Abuja.

The union’s strike on Wednesday left cities and towns across Nigeria in darkness after workers shut down power stations. The workers are complaining about welfare issues.

Despite heavy investments, Nigeria now generates 3,900 megawatts of electricity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng, in an earlier report, disclosed that the Ministry of Power said that there is a marginal increase in power supply, which ramps it up to 3,904MW as of Tuesday, April 12.

The ministry said that due to the recent grid collapse caused by vandals, the current power generation stands at close to 4,000MW.

Statistics show that Nigerians use about 144 kWh per capita, while about 12,000 MW of electricity is needed for the size of Nigeria's population.

Source: Legit.ng