The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has reacted to the reports of plans to sack 500 staff with a juicy package

This is coming just two weeks after the official transition of NNPC to a commercialized oil company

The NNPC is said to have over 7000 workforce leaving many Nigerians concern about redundancy

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has given its final take on reported plans to let over 500 staff leave.

The media reported that NNPC offered workers willing to exit the firm before their due retirement a "tempting" package to facilitate their leaving the company.

The tempting offer is reported to include writing off existing loans huge pay package, ThisDay reports.

In reaction to the various media reports, NNPC, in a statement on Tuesday signed by Garba Deen Muhammad, Group Managing Director Public relations unit, said there was no plan to sack or force staff to early retirement.

The statement reads:

"NNPC limited has not, and it is not planning to lay off a single staff due to its recent transition to from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation(NNPC).

"The Petroleum Act(PIA) 2021 clearly states that no staff will lose their job or earn less than what they earn before the transition."

Unveiling of NNPC limited

The statement from NNPC public relations office reechoed what the Group Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mallam Mele Kyari, said at the unveiling of NNPC limited on July 19, 2022.

According to Kyari, NNPC does not have a bloated workforce.

"Today, the company's workers population is just 7000. I believe with the expansion; we have a line of sight; we will hire more people to work for us.

"The law has also provided that no one will leave this company. Therefore, everybody's work is preserved. Their benefits are preserved. So, no matter for concern for the workers of this company."

President Buhari lists do and don'ts for NNPC.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported President Muhammadu Buhari had set a new target for that new NNPC.

In his speech at the unveiling, Buhari stated that the new NNPC has been repositioned for growth and must deliver.

The president also listed the dos and don'ts as he ushered in a new phase for the 44-year-old oil company.

