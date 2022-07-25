500 staff of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has said to have receive email terminating their appointment

This is coming days after the NNPC limited was officially unveiled by President Buhari

The staff have been given a condition also to accept the content of the letter and get rewarded

Tension is said to have gripped staff of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) after 500 were reportedly sacked.

According to BusinessDay standard, those affected have already received a letter terminating their appointments.

The affected staff are mostly ones set to retired in 2022, 2023, and 2024.

In a letter which was sent via an email contain a 'mouth-watering' pay package which also includes an offer to write off loans any of the affected staff is paying.

NNPC becomes a commercialized company on Tuesday, 19 July Credit:NNPC

Aside from the juicy package for those affected, they would also be entitled to 50 percent of their salaries until the time they are naturally expected to serve out their tenure in the company.

However, some of the management members of NNPC limited affected have kicked against it, especially some of the general managers and group general managers.

NNPC gives deadline

The group managing director and chief executive of NNPC limited, Mele Kyari have said at a town meeting with the staff recently that

“you may accept the package or reject it, but you are advised to take it.”

The affected officials have up till the first week of August to decide otherwise the company may take actions deemed necessary to relieve them of their jobs and the severance package may elude those that refused to go.

Those general managers and group general managers said to be agitating are alleged to be saying that they want to complete their official tenures, that is, they want to retire when they are 60 years of age.

NNPC creates portal

A portal is said to have been opened online with points to click, one for acceptance of the severance exercise and the other for the rejection of the letter, whichever way any of the affected officials choose, by the first week of August, the portal would be closed.

Source: Legit.ng