The LIRS has extended the deadline for filing individual annual income tax returns, following increased activity on its eTax platform

The agency said the extension is aimed at giving taxpayers more time to complete their submissions amid heavy traffic

It also emphasised that this is the final extension and that all filings must be done electronically through the official eTax portal

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has pushed the deadline for submitting individual annual income tax returns to April 21, 2026.

Again, Lagos Extends Tax Filing Deadline Amid eTax Surge, announces new date

Source: UGC

The agency said the decision followed a noticeable spike in activity on its eTax platform after the previous extension to April 14, indicating that many taxpayers are actively working to meet their obligations.

The statement partly read:

“In view of this development, and to ensure that all taxpayers are provided with adequate opportunity to successfully complete their filings, LIRS hereby announces a further extension of the deadline, now set for April 21, 2026.”

According to LIRS, the heavy traffic on the platform reflects increased compliance efforts, prompting the need to give taxpayers more time to complete their filings without disruption.

Multiple deadline extensions

It would be recalled that Legit.ng had earlier in January 2026 reiterated the statutory deadline of January 31, 2026, for all employers of labour in Lagos State to fulfil their statutory obligation to file their annual tax returns for the 2025 financial year.

The deadline was later shifted to March 31 and then to April 14, aimed at giving taxpayers more time to submit accurate and complete returns, amid growing concerns about compliance and a last-minute rush.

The latest extension, according to the agency, is to allow taxpayers to complete their tax filing amid the heavy rush on the website.

Taxpayers Urged to Use Final Window

The agency described the new deadline as a final extension, granted to ease the filing process while ensuring accuracy and compliance.

It stressed that submitting annual tax returns remains a legal requirement and encouraged taxpayers to take full advantage of the additional time.

Executive Chairman Ayodele Subair reiterated that all submissions must be made electronically through the LIRS eTax platform, which remains the sole approved channel.

Earlier, on February 25, the agency had set March 31 as the original deadline before extending it twice to accommodate taxpayers.

Similarly, the Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service extended the deadline for filing individual annual income tax returns by one month, shifting it from March 31 to April 30, 2026.

Again, Lagos Extends Tax Filing Deadline Amid eTax Surge, announces new date

Source: UGC

Simple guide to filing tax returns

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously shared a clear, step-by-step guide to help taxpayers file their returns, outlining both the process and the key documents required for submission.

Tax authorities warn that failing to report all sources of income or missing the deadline could attract penalties or fines.

They also recommend submitting returns early to avoid last-minute challenges and to allow enough time to fix any issues that may arise during the process.

Source: Legit.ng