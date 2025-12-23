The naira staged a remarkable comeback in the official and parallel markets on Monday, December 22, 2025

The dollar exchange appreciated by 0.54% to close positively, showing a short-term easing of pressure

Dealers attributed the rebound to renewed intervention by the CBN, which sold about N150 million to market players

The naira recorded a notable recovery at Nigeria’s official foreign exchange window on Monday, December 22, strengthening against the US dollar as liquidity conditions improved.

Data from the official market showed the local currency appreciating by 0.54% to close at ₦1,456.56 per dollar, signalling a short-term easing of pressure that had weighed heavily on the currency in recent weeks.

CBN injects $150 million to stabilise the market

Market operators linked the rebound largely to renewed intervention by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which stepped into the market with fresh dollar sales aimed at calming demand ahead of the year-end period.

The Central Bank sold an estimated $150 million to authorised dealers and deposit money banks last week, according to foreign exchange traders.

The intervention was designed to absorb pent-up demand for dollars and prevent excessive volatility in the official window.

Traders also disclosed that additional dollar sales may have taken place beyond officially captured figures, further supporting the spot exchange rate. This increased supply helped steady the market and reduce speculative demand, a recurring challenge in recent months.

Improved intraday trading signals

At Monday’s trading session, the naira touched an intraday high of ₦1,466 per dollar, a clear improvement from the ₦1,469 level recorded at the close of trading on Friday.

Even more striking was the intraday low of ₦1,431, at which some foreign payments were reportedly settled.

This marked a sharp contrast to the ₦1,460 level quoted at the same time in the previous session, highlighting the absence of intense demand pressure that had previously pushed rates higher.

Parallel market reflects positive sentiment

The improved sentiment was not limited to the official window. In the parallel market, the naira also firmed to around ₦1,466 per dollar, reflecting reduced strain across both regulated and informal segments of the foreign exchange market.

Currency dealers said the convergence in movement between the two markets suggests short-term confidence in the Central Bank’s ability to manage liquidity, especially as businesses and importers prepare for increased seasonal demand.

External reserves inch up

Nigeria’s external reserves also recorded a modest recovery following significant outflows linked to foreign payments last week.

Gross reserves rose slightly to $45.216 billion from $45.209 billion, offering some support to the Central Bank’s intervention capacity despite ongoing oil price fluctuations.

According to a report by Market Forces Africa, while the increase was marginal, analysts say it signals relative stability at a time when reserve levels remain under scrutiny by investors and credit rating agencies.

Oil prices provide additional support

Global oil prices climbed on Monday, adding another layer of support to Nigeria’s external position.

Prices jumped after the United States intercepted a third oil tanker linked to Venezuela and announced a total blockade of sanctioned Venezuelan oil shipments.

Tensions also rose following a Ukrainian drone strike on a Russian shadow fleet vessel in the Mediterranean.

Brent crude for February delivery rose 2 per cent to $61.68 per barrel, while US WTI crude for January delivery gained 2.03 per cent to $57.67 per barrel.

With Venezuela accounting for about 1 per cent of global oil supply, analysts say sustained price gains could improve Nigeria’s dollar inflows if maintained.

Outlook remains cautiously optimistic

While the naira’s rebound offers short-term relief, analysts caution that sustained stability will depend on consistent dollar supply, improved export earnings, and disciplined demand management.

For now, the Central Bank’s intervention has delivered a temporary boost, easing pressure as the year draws to a close.

