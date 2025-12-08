Deal agreed to save Frankfurt's euro sculpture
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
A landmark blue and yellow euro sculpture in the German financial capital Frankfurt, created to mark the single currency's introduction, has been saved after a deal was struck, officials said Monday.
Weighing 50 tonnes and measuring 14 metres (46 feet), the sculpture in Frankfurt, home to the European Central Bank headquarters, is beloved by residents and popular with tourists.
But the future of the work -- a giant blue euro symbol surrounded by 12 yellow stars -- looked uncertain as maintenance costs mounted and potential sponsors drifted away.
But a deal struck between the ECB, city authorities and pro-EU group Europa Union Frankfurt (EUF) will ensure the work is preserved, city official Eileen O'Sullivan announced.
The agreement provides for a 50,000 ($58,000) annual budget, with city authorities contributing 30,000 euros and the ECB -- the central bank for the 20 countries that use the euro -- giving the rest.
EUF will officially take over ownership of the sculpture, by German artist Ottmar Hoerl, and ensure its upkeep.
In true European style, the sculpture's future had been guaranteed after "years of discussions", she added.
The cash will be used to cover costs such as maintenance and insurance of the work, which sits in Willy-Brandt-Platz in downtown Frankfurt.
The upkeep is not cheap. Replacing one of the sculpture's stars -- some of which have in the past been kicked to pieces by vandals -- can cost up to 15,000 euros, according to officials.
The sculpture had already come close to disappearing in 2014 -- as the eurozone was recovering from a debt crisis -- when the ECB decamped from its old building on Willy-Brandt-Platz to a new site in the east of Frankfurt.
Its last major refurbishment, the addition of more than 2,000 LED bulbs, dates back to 2015.
It was unveiled in 2001, shortly before euro notes and coins came into circulation on 1 January 2002.
Source: AFP
AFP AFP text, photo, graphic, audio or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP news material may not be stored in whole or in part in a computer or otherwise except for personal and non-commercial use. AFP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP news material or in transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages whatsoever. As a newswire service, AFP does not obtain releases from subjects, individuals, groups or entities contained in its photographs, videos, graphics or quoted in its texts. Further, no clearance is obtained from the owners of any trademarks or copyrighted materials whose marks and materials are included in AFP material. Therefore you will be solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary releases from whatever individuals and/or entities necessary for any uses of AFP material.