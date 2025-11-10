Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Bank of England seeks to 'build trust' in stablecoins
Economy

Bank of England seeks to 'build trust' in stablecoins

by  AFP
2 min read
The UK's stablecoins would be pegged to the pound, to help 'build trust', the Bank of England says
The UK's stablecoins would be pegged to the pound, to help 'build trust', the Bank of England says. Photo: Niklas HALLE'N / AFP/File
Source: AFP

CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.

The Bank of England said Monday it aims to "build trust" in stablecoins in the UK, which would be pegged to the pound under proposed national rules for the cryptocurrency.

The value of most stablecoins -- a form of digital currency linked to real-world money -- is kept steady by being linked overwhelmingly to the dollar.

Britain wants to introduce rules in 2026 on sterling-backed stablecoins.

The Bank of England "proposals mark a pivotal step towards implementing the UK's stablecoin regime next year", Sarah Breeden, BoE deputy governor for financial stability, said in a statement.

"Our objective remains to support innovation and build trust in this emerging form of money."

Breeden said the "proposals are fit for a future where stablecoins play a meaningful role in payments, giving the industry the clarity it needs to plan with confidence".

ATTENTION: Protect Yourself From Fake News — Learn How In Our Free Short Course. Get a Certificate!

The BoE proposals include allowing systemic stablecoin issuers "to hold up to 60 percent of backing assets in short-term UK government debt".

Read also

Tanzania Maasai fear VW 'greenwashing' carbon credit scheme

Meanwhile "to safeguard continued access to credit as the financial system gradually adapts to new forms of digital money, the Bank is proposing temporary holding limits of £20,000 ($26,370) per coin for individuals", the statement added.

This rises to £10 million for businesses, and with the possibility of higher amounts for larger organisations.

"These limits would be removed once the transition no longer poses risks to the provision of finance to the real economy," the BoE said.

The proposals are open for a consultation period running until February 10.

Britain's financial market regulator separately in May published its own proposals for the issuance of stablecoins.

These included firms that issue stablecoins safeguarding the cryptocurrency for clients, similar to the way banks do, by ensuring both security and easy access.

International regulatory safeguards are being reinforced, in the US and other countries.

Urgency kicked in after the 2022 collapse of the Terra stablecoin, which wiped out $40 billion in investors' money. Terra was an "algorithmic stablecoin" -- one not backed by a fiat currency or other traditional asset.

According to analysts, risks to stablecoins include an issuer deemed untrustworthy or the threat of hacking.

Read also

Crypto giant Coinbase fined in Ireland for rule breaches

Any loss of trust in a stablecoin may meanwhile ripple beyond the crypto world, impacting the assets that back the tokens.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Source: AFP

Authors:
AFP avatar

AFP AFP text, photo, graphic, audio or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP news material may not be stored in whole or in part in a computer or otherwise except for personal and non-commercial use. AFP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP news material or in transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages whatsoever. As a newswire service, AFP does not obtain releases from subjects, individuals, groups or entities contained in its photographs, videos, graphics or quoted in its texts. Further, no clearance is obtained from the owners of any trademarks or copyrighted materials whose marks and materials are included in AFP material. Therefore you will be solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary releases from whatever individuals and/or entities necessary for any uses of AFP material.

Hot: