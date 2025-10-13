Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Naira Under Pressure? Dollar Inflow into NFEM Falls to $3.2 Billion Amid External Reserves Gain
Economy

Naira Under Pressure? Dollar Inflow into NFEM Falls to $3.2 Billion Amid External Reserves Gain

by  Pascal Oparada
3 min read
  • The Nigerian naira may be in danger of depreciation as dollar inflows into the foreign exchange market drop
  • Data shows that dollar inflows into the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) fell by 5.7% in September to $3.18bn from $3.37bn the previous month
  • Experts explained that foreign investment in the equities and bonds markets remained strong

CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off

Pascal Oparada, a reporter for Legit.ng, has over ten years of experience covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy.

The Nigerian currency is walking a tightrope once again as US dollar inflows into the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) fell by 5.7% in September to $3.18 billion, down from $3.37 billion in August.

Data cited by Cordros Capital Limited revealed that while foreign investments into equities and bonds remained strong, the overall decline was driven largely by weaker inflows from local sources.

Experts allay fears of naira's depreciation as dollar inflows fall
Dollar inflows dip in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market amid reserves gain
Source: Getty Images

Local inflows plunge, but foreign investors step in

Despite the slowdown, the naira managed to hold firm, buoyed by steady investor confidence, increased remittances, and interventions from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Read also

DMO lists Nigeria’s top creditors as public Debt Hits N152 trillion in 2025

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Figures from FMDQ showed a significant drop in local inflows. down 32.4% month-on-month to $1.42 billion, compared to $2.10 billion in August.

This was caused by declines in dollar supplies from the CBN, exporters, and non-bank corporates.

The CBN’s own FX supply fell sharply by 54.4%, while non-bank corporate inflows dropped by 48.4%.

This means fewer dollars are entering Nigeria’s economy from local players

Exporters contributed 3.2% less than in the previous month. Interestingly, individual inflows nearly doubled, surging 97.3%, reflecting stronger participation from diaspora remittances and personal transfers.

In contrast, foreign inflows rose 38.9% to $1.75 billion, up from $1.26 billion in August.

The gains came mainly from Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) and Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs), which increased by 12.2 and 22.3 percentage points, respectively.

Cordros analysts noted that “the 25.4% growth in fixed income and equity investments helped offset losses from other corporate sources,” highlighting that offshore investors are still finding Nigeria’s markets attractive amid high yields and improved policy transparency.

Read also

Nigeria’s billionaire shake-up: Abdul Samad Rabiu dethrones Adenuga as Dangote soars toward $30bn

CBN measures and market rebound

The naira traded within the ₦1,531–₦1,522 per dollar range in September, supported by improved liquidity and a $150 million CBN intervention.

The apex bank also introduced a 75% cash reserve ratio (CRR) on non-TSA deposits to tighten naira liquidity and curb excess demand pressures.

As a result, the naira appreciated by ₦44.57 or 2.91% month-on-month, closing stronger than August’s ₦1,531.57 per dollar.

Nigeria’s external reserves rose by $1.08 billion to $42.35 billion, offering a firmer cushion for FX stability.

Credit tightens as banks turn cautious

Meanwhile, credit to the private sector fell by 2.17% (₦1.69 trillion) to ₦76.14 trillion in June, reflecting banks’ cautious stance amid high interest rates and tight monetary policy.

However, Nigeria’s broad money supply (M3) climbed to ₦117.50 trillion, a 3.65% increase, supported by a 27.47% rise in net foreign assets.

Read also

Naira gains against USD: Global investors return as confidence floods Nigerian market

Analysts expect the near-term outlook to remain positive, predicting FX inflows “to surpass 2024 levels” as investor confidence deepens and carry-trade opportunities persist.

However, analysts believe the naira remains on a solid footing due to Nigeria’s robust reserves, driven by oil earnings.

“For now, now need to panic because the reserves are strong enough to support months of imports and FX withdrawals,” Osas Igho, a financial analyst, said.
Naira rebounds despite 5% dip in dollar inflows
Naira continues to appreciate despite a dip in forex inflows into the FX market
Source: Getty Images

According to him, there are predictions about the naira ending the year stronger at N1,400 per dollar.

Naira rally narrows FX gap to just N10

Legit.ng earlier reported that the disparity between the official and parallel markets drifted further, as the naira maintained its gains in all FX markets.

The naira exchange rate gap fell sharply as the local currency surged against the dollar.

The dollar rate declined on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, as the market expected the US Federal Reserve to reduce rates after a disappointing job report.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Pascal Oparada avatar

Pascal Oparada (Business editor) For over a decade, Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy. He has worked in many media organizations such as Daily Independent, TheNiche newspaper, and the Nigerian Xpress. He is a 2018 PwC Media Excellence Award winner. Email:pascal.oparada@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Hot: