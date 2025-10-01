Air traffic controllers warn of US shutdown strain
Aviation groups urged US political leaders to quickly resolve a budget impasse Wednesday, warning that the government shutdown strains air travel and delays key upgrades.
The closure has led to staff furloughs throughout the government, even as vital functions such as aviation safety proceed.
Some 13,300 US air traffic controllers and thousands of other essential safety officials must work without pay, according to a Department of Transportation (DOT) operational plan.
The shutdown could delay key initiatives to recruit additional air traffic control staff and undertake a multi-billion modernization of the US air traffic control system, said the National Air Traffic Controllers Association.
"Congress must act now to end this shutdown," said NATCA President Nick Daniel.
"When the federal government shuts down it introduces unnecessary distractions and our entire aviation system is weakened. Congress must restore federal funding so that the safety and efficiency of our National Airspace System is not compromised."
NATCA said 2,350 aviation professionals in its membership have been furloughed, including aircraft certification engineers and aerospace engineers.
In all, the Federal Aviation Administration has furloughed more than 11,300 out of its 44,800 employees, according to the DOT shutdown plan.
It listed activities that will "cease" during the funding gap including aviation rulemaking, air traffic performance analysis, investment planning, and financial analysis and audit.
Airlines for America, which represents leading US carriers, urged congressional leaders to quickly remedy the situation.
"When federal employees who manage air traffic, inspect aircraft and secure our nation's aviation system are furloughed or working without pay, the entire industry and millions of Americans feel the strain," the trade group said.
"We appreciate the men and women who will be going to work, despite not receiving a paycheck, to ensure the safety and security of the traveling and shipping public."
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: AFP
AFP AFP text, photo, graphic, audio or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP news material may not be stored in whole or in part in a computer or otherwise except for personal and non-commercial use. AFP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP news material or in transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages whatsoever. As a newswire service, AFP does not obtain releases from subjects, individuals, groups or entities contained in its photographs, videos, graphics or quoted in its texts. Further, no clearance is obtained from the owners of any trademarks or copyrighted materials whose marks and materials are included in AFP material. Therefore you will be solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary releases from whatever individuals and/or entities necessary for any uses of AFP material.