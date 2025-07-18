The Nigerian stock market has made many investors millionaires and billionaires since 2025 began

In another bullish surge, over 30 stocks gained to push the market capitalisation past the N82 trillion mark

The top gainers saw their investments grow by 10% in one day, and analysts have shared what they expect to happen next

The Nigerian stock market finally crossed the N82 trillion mark on Thursday, July 17, 2025.

This surge was driven by a rally across several major stocks, including the giant majors, Dangote Cement Plc, and BUA Cement Plc.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index opened for trading at 128,967.08 basis points and gained 1,316.79 basis points or 1.02 per cent to close at 130,283.87 basis points.

Market Capitalisation surges past N82 trillion

The several stock rallies also pushed market cap past N82.418 trillion, growing by N833 billion from the N81.585 trillion it closed the previous trading day, This Day reports.

The sectoral performance shows a mix with some stocks gaining and others losing.

Among the top gainers, the NGX industrial goods index gained 9.1%; NGX Consumer Goods gained 0.5%.

Despite the surge among a few banking stocks, the NGX Banking Index lost 2.3%, the NGX Insurance Index dipped by 0.9%, and the NGX Oil & Gas index dropped by 0.6%.

Top gainers in yesterday’s trading

BUA Cement emerged top gainer with 10% growth, closing at N112.20 per share unit.

Dangote Cement gained 9.99%, closing at N473.30 per share.

Chams Holding grew by 9.96%, closing at N3.09 per share.

First HoldCo grew by 9.94%, closing at N35.40 per share.

ABC Transport grew by 9.85%, closing at N5.69 per share.

The biggest losers in yesterday’s trading session

On the other side, some stocks shed some value.

Haldane McCall lost 10%, closing at N4.68 per share.

MeCure Industries also lost 10%, closing at N11.70 per share.

Berger Paints, May& Baker, John Holts, RT Briscoe all lost 10% each as well, closing at N33.75, N15.30, N9.00, and N3.42 respectively, per share.

FTN Cocoa Processors lost 9.97%, closing at N6.32 per share.

Academy Press lost 9.96% closing at N7.50 per share.

Top stocks traded in yesterday’s session

The volume of stocks traded dropped to 1.193 billion units, spread across 37,418 deals, with a valuation of N42.756 billion.

Among the top stocks traded were:

Access Holdings with 168.099 million shares valued at N4.622 billion.

First Holdco with 86.416 million shares valued at N3.045 billion

Zenith Bank with 83.357 million shares valued at N6.292 billion.

Nigerian Breweries with 68.567 million shares worth N5.084 billion

AIICO Insurance with 65.251 million shares worth N139.267 million.

Analysts share thoughts on market outlook

Analysts at Afrinvest Limited predicted a modest performance on the stock market after the surge. They said:

“We anticipate a modest performance on the bourse, as selective buying offsets profit booking.”

Despite the surge in market capitalisation, investor sentiment is overall negative as measured by the market breadth. This is because 30 stocks gained while 46 stocks lost.

