The naira has recorded its highest gain in over 20 days against major currencies, including the US dollar

Data from the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) shows that the naira closed trading at N1,560 per dollar on Wednesday, June 4, 2025

The N15 gain on Wednesday is the highest the naira has appreciated since May 20, 2025, in the FX market

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

The Nigerian currency has recorded the highest gain in over 20 days against the US dollar.

The naira beat steep predictions, especially from the African Development Bank (AfDB), to emerge stronger in the foreign exchange markets.

The dollar recorded its biggest fall against the naira in FX markets Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The naira gains N15 in the FX market

According to data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, the naira recorded the highest appreciation in over 20 days.

The data shows that the local currency closed trading at N1,564, up from N1,579 per dollar.

The last time the naira rose this high in the forex market was on May 20, 2025, when it closed at N1,560 per dollar.

The current gain represents N15 appreciation against the US greenback.

Details from the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) show that currency dealers quoted the dollar spot rate at a high of N1,577 and a low of N1,556.

Naira gains in the black market as experts predict better days

Also, data from the parallel segment of the foreign exchange market, known as the black market, shows that the naira appreciated to N1,630 per dollar from N1,632 the previous day.

The new naira rate comes as analysts predict better days for the Nigerian currency based on the current reforms of the apex bank.

According to them, based on the CBN reforms, the naira is poised for a major rebound against the dollar.

“The naira will continue its resurgence if the CBN continues to sanitise the system,” Janet Ogochukwu, senior banker and economist, said.

According to Ogochukwu, the predictions of the African Development Bank (AfDB) that the naira will depreciate by six per cent in 2025 may not happen if the CBN puts things in place.

“This is not the first time international finance agencies have predicted doom for the naira. Is it not concerning that the likes of the UK’s The Economist did not release Nigeria’s forecast for 2025?

“This is to tell you that the naira is unpredictable in its surge against major currencies,” she said.

BusinessDay reports that analysts at Afrinvest Securities Limited estimated that the naira could maintain its current positive movement in June.

Forex reserves rise by $460 million

They anticipated that the naira would maintain similar performance across all forex markets.

Meanwhile, data from the CBN CBN figures show that the reserves added $460 million or 1.2% from $38 billion at the beginning of May to $38.46 billion as of May 29, 2025.

CBN releases new exchange rates as naira gains massively in official window. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The movement shows improved foreign exchange inflows, which allows the apex bank more buffer to sustain its FX interventions to strengthen the naira.

CBN releases new dollar rates to clear goods

Legit.ng earlier reported that CBN has increased the Customs foreign exchange rates for cargo clearance at Nigeria’s sea and airports.

The new rate comes amid the naira’s depreciation in the Nigerian foreign exchange market.

Data from the Customs trade portal shows that the apex bank increased the rate to N1,590.247 per dollar, up from N1,579.241.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng