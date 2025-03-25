Concerns over Nigeria's rising imports continue to worsen, with available data showing that Nigeria only produces 4% of local consumption

Stakeholders have outlined the dangers of leaving 96% of Nigeria's sugar consumption to imports from Brazil and other countries

Meanwhile, the Dangote sugar refinery suffered massive FX losses in 2024, due to heavy reliance on imported raw sugar for its operations

Stakeholders are getting increasingly concerned that despite repeated calls for local production, Nigeria still depends heavily on imported sugar.

The report shows that only in March 2025, several shipments containing as much as 98,000 Metric Tonnes of Sugar have been imported into Nigeria.

The Nigerian Ports Authority’s (NPA) “Daily Shipping Position” report, shows the predominance of raw sugar imports at major terminals.

Nigeria barely produces only 48,000 MT out of 1.8 million MT of sugar consumed annually.

According to the report, the AEPOS, a 199.9-metre vessel, which berthed at the Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited on March 14, 2025, brought about 48,000 MT of sugar from Brazil to Nigeria.

The SEA DIAMOND 1, a 189.94-metre vessel, similarly berthed at Greenview Development Nigeria Limited (GDNL) on March 19, 2025, with another 50,000 MT of bulk sugar.

Nigeria unable to produce enough sugar

Recall that Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, and the Director-General of the National Centre for Technology Management (NACETEM), Dr Olusola Odusanya, both pointed out the economic risks of Nigeria’s over-reliance on sugar imports recently.

The importation figures available show that over 96% of sugar consumed in Nigeria is sourced from other countries, the NATION reports.

Data puts Nigeria’s annual sugar consumption at 1.8 million metric tonnes, with local production totalling 48,000 metric tonnes, leaving manufacturers to source the balance of 1.75 million metric tonnes from other countries.

The Country Director of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), Dede Ekoue, at the Government House in Lafia, explained in his September 2024 visit that all of his imported raw sugar, go to Dangote, BUA and Golden Penny sugar refineries, where they are processed for consumption.

It is projected that over 500,000 jobs could be created if the entire value chain of sugar production is localized, and if sufficient to export, the foreign exchange market could benefit from it.

Dr. Odusanya noted that Nigeria could produce up to five times the 1.8 million metric tonnes of sugar that it consumes annually if investments are made into innovative technologies to support large-scale agriculture.

This could position the country to make its way into the list of global leaders in sugar production like Brazil which produces 41 million metric tonnes, or India with 36 million metric tonnes produced annually.

Local sugar refineries invest in backward integration

As part of efforts to reduce dependence on forex, which impacts raw materials, BUA Foods Plc, owned by Nigeria’s second-wealthiest man, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has invested over $200 million in its integrated sugar estate situated in Lafiaji, Kwara state.

Recall that the FCCPC recently traced fake and substandard sugar in Nigerian markets to imports from two countries.

The managing director of BUA Foods, Ayodele Abioye, explained that the project includes a sugar refinery, ethanol plant, and supporting infrastructure.

Similarly, Dangote Sugar unveiled plans to achieve an annual production milestone of 1.5 million metric tons of sugar sourced from locally cultivated sugarcane.

Fake and substandard sugar spotted among imports

In related news, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has unearthed substandard sugar products in Nigerian markets.

The agency said the products were imported from Brazil and Arapora Bionergia and are unfit for consumption.

The commission stated that its operatives conducted covert investigations nationwide, especially in the South-West and North-East to get to the root of it.

