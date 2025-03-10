Los Angeles wildfires cost Lloyd's of London $2.3 bn
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Insurance market Lloyd's of London on Monday said it had taken a financial hit totalling about $2.3 billion from the Los Angeles wildfires earlier this year.
"We are still assessing the full impact" of the January fires that will affect 2025 results, chief financial officer Burkhard Keese said in a statement.
The fires around the United States' second city burned for three weeks, forcing thousands of residents to evacuate their homes.
They destroyed thousands of structures, devastating the affluent Pacific Palisades neighbourhood of Los Angeles, Malibu and the community of Altadena in the wider county.
Private meteorological firm AccuWeather has estimated the total damage and economic loss at between $250 billion and $275 billion.
Lloyd's of London published financial results on Monday showing pre-tax profits of $11.4 billion for 2024, slightly less than the previous year.
The loss from the fires compares with an estimated hit of some 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) announced by German reinsurance giant Munich Re last month.
At the time it called them the "the most substantial wildfire losses in the history of the insurance industry".
Munich Re said it was well-prepared to absorb the costs from such natural catastrophes and it would continue to cover wildfires as long as the compensation was appropriate.
Source: AFP
AFP AFP text, photo, graphic, audio or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP news material may not be stored in whole or in part in a computer or otherwise except for personal and non-commercial use. AFP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP news material or in transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages whatsoever. As a newswire service, AFP does not obtain releases from subjects, individuals, groups or entities contained in its photographs, videos, graphics or quoted in its texts. Further, no clearance is obtained from the owners of any trademarks or copyrighted materials whose marks and materials are included in AFP material. Therefore you will be solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary releases from whatever individuals and/or entities necessary for any uses of AFP material.