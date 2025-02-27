Tesla owners sour on Musk's venture into US politics

Anti-Elon Musk protesters have taken to Tesla showrooms across the United States. Photo: Jason Redmond / AFP/File

Tom Blackburn was so proud of his Tesla, he even bought one in bright red to stand out. But with company CEO Elon Musk's foray into US politics, he's sworn never to buy from the electric carmaker again.

Musk has already divided Americans by helping President Donald Trump slash government spending in moves denounced as illegal and immoral by critics.

Now the controversy may be ricocheting against Tesla – his pioneering brand once adored by environmentally conscious buyers.

"I'm just a little embarrassed to be driving it at this point," retired attorney Blackburn told AFP of the Tesla he bought more than a decade ago. "I have pretty much soured on Tesla as a brand."

A bumper sticker reading "I bought this before I knew he was crazy" has adorned his car since last year.

The 76-year-old from Virginia jokes: "Now I think I need something stronger."

Musk became chief executive of Tesla in 2008, overseeing the company's rise to the world's most valuable automaker in terms of market capitalization.

But analysts say Musk's political endeavors -- including backing far-right parties in Europe and sharing conspiracy theories online -- could isolate Tesla's traditionally liberal market base.

"I think he will have a long-term damaging effect on the brand and the business," said Daniel Binns, global CEO of Elmwood Brand Consultancy.

He said that Tesla needs to "disassociate" from Musk in its marketing, warning of a "perfect storm" looming as an aging lineup of cars puts it at risk of losing customers to rival companies.

"The brand on so many levels is not aligned with its audience and the market is filled with fantastic competitors," Binns told AFP.

Tesla's share price slumped by nine percent this week as it reported disappointing sales in Europe, which traders at least partly attributed to issues with how buyers view Musk.

However, investors are yet to see strong evidence that the billionaire's politics are hurting Tesla's business.

"Increased political activity does create a risk that Tesla may alienate some consumers from buying a Tesla, but it's too early to say there is an impact to the company," said Seth Goldstein, equity strategist at Morningstar.

'Dump your stock'

Controversies generated by Musk, including what resembled a Nazi salute -- he said it was not one -- at a Trump rally, have nonetheless already prompted a backlash.

Kumait Jaroje, a physician from the Boston area, told AFP he is trying to sell his Tesla Cybertruck to avoid harassment after a note reading "Nazi F*** Off" was stuck on it.

The 40-year-old, who supported Trump in November's election, bought the futuristic-looking vehicle in gold last year to advertise his cosmetic surgery, but said he has since been sworn at and cut off by other motorists.

"I'm avoiding driving it," said Jaroje, adding that "Tesla has become a label for people who like Musk -- which is not true."

Around 54 percent of Americans hold unfavorable views of Musk, according to a Pew Research Center poll, though the results are split on party lines with Democrats far more critical than Republicans.

Some are showing their opposition to Musk by protesting at Tesla showrooms and encouraging owners to "Dump your stock" to devalue the vehicles.

American singer Sheryl Crow sold her Tesla in protest of Musk this month and said the proceeds would go to NPR, a US radio network that faces cuts in its government funding.

Yet Luis Garay, an independent who voted Democrat in the election, told AFP he can separate Musk's political views from Tesla.

"We love Tesla cars, we don't like Elon Musk's political views," said the 68-year-old from Maryland.

For self-described liberal Margaret Moerchen, from US capital Washington, it is crucial she makes clear that "our driving a Tesla does not endorse Elon Musk."

Her Tesla, which she bought in 2015 to reduce her carbon emissions, is now covered in stickers reading "Up with EVs, down with Musk" and the LGBTQ pride flag.

The 45-year-old astronomer said she won't be buying Tesla again and instead cited her interest in competitor Rivian.

"Tesla's not the only game in town anymore," she said.

