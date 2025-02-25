The Nigerian currency has appreciated considerably against major global tradable currencies since CBN launched the Electronic Match System

Notably, the local currency appreciated against the British pound sterling, the euro and the Canadian dollar since December 2, 2024

Data from CBN shows that in the last three months, the naira’s value appreciated by over 11% against major currencies

Since the Central Bank of Nigeria introduced the Electronic Matching System (EFEMS), Nigerian currency has been appreciated against the British pound sterling, euro, and Canadian dollar.

The apex bank mandated all banks and authorised dealers in the interbank foreign exchange market to migrate to the Bloomberg BMarch System for trading to boost transparency and efficiency.

Naira’s rate: CBN’ EFEMS boosts transparency

The platform went live on December 2, 2024, and boosted transparency and operational efficiency in Nigeria’s forex market.

Due to this, the Nigerian naira rose in value against the British pound sterling by N209.01 to a pound, representing an 11.02% gain.

CBN data shows the pound was quoted at N1,896.62 as of February 21, 2025, relative to N2,105.63 on December 2, 2024, when the EFEMS was launched.

In the parallel segment of the foreign exchange market, the naira rose to N1,920 against the pound as of February 2, 2025, relative to an average rate of N2,238 per pound in December 2024.

The naira appreciates against the euro

The local currency also gained against the euro in the official market at N176.67, representing an 11.3% gain at N1,569.16 to the euro on February 21, 2025, from N1,745.83 as of December 2, 2024.

The euro also crashed in the parallel market, closing at N1,525 on Monday, February 24, 2025, trading at N1,600 per euro.

The Canadian dollar also traded low in the black market at N1,100 to CAD as of Monday, February 24, 2025.

Since the EFEMS commenced, the Nigerian currency has gained N157.50 against the US dollar, representing a 10.48% gain relative to the N1,660 it traded on December 2, 2024.

The naira closes gaps in official and parallel markets

Meanwhile, on Monday, February 24, 2025, the naira opened positively against the US dollar at N1,497.110 per dollar.

Information from the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) shows that currency dealers quoted the dollar at a high of N1,504 and a low of N1,495 per dollar.

The naira closed at N1,501 to the dollar from the N1,491 it traded on Friday, February 21, 2025.

The local currency depreciated slightly by N10 against the dollar in the official window.

CBN's policies helped to boost transparency in EFEMS and strengthen the naira. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

The naira trades strong in the black market

However, the naira remained strong in the parallel market, trading at N1,500 per dollar on Monday, February 24, 2025.

The naira hit a seven-month high in the parallel market, as the last time the local currency traded at that level was June 21, 2024.

With the current rate, the margin between the official and parallel windows has narrowed to N1, which analysts say is excellent compared to the over N100 gap that existed last week.

Dollar falls in all markets as naira strengthens

