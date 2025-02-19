US Fed officials worried Trump policies could hinder inflation fight: minutes
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
US Federal Reserve policymakers expressed concern last month about the potentially inflationary effects of President Donald Trump's trade and immigration proposals, according to minutes of the meeting published Wednesday.
The US president has threatened to impose sweeping tariffs on some of America's largest trading partners, accusing them of unfair trade practices and of failing to do enough to tackle drug traffickers.
He has also pledged to carry out the largest mass deportation in US history which many economists predict could have an inflationary effect, along with tariffs.
The Fed's rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) voted last month to pause cuts after three consecutive rate reductions, and indicated it was in no hurry to continue lowering its key lending rate.
The Fed's decision to maintain its benchmark interest rate between 4.25 and 4.50 percent came just days after Trump took office and took place against the backdrop of a small uptick in consumer inflation.
"Participants expected that, under appropriate monetary policy, inflation would continue to move toward two percent, although progress could remain uneven," the Fed said in the minutes, referring to its long-term two percent target.
Policymakers raised concerns that "the effects of potential changes in trade and immigration policy" could complicate the disinflation process.
The minutes did not refer to Donald Trump by name.
Business contacts in several Fed districts "had indicated that firms would attempt to pass on to consumers higher input costs arising from potential tariffs," the Fed noted.
Given the rising uncertainty about trade since Trump's election and the small hike in inflation, US financial markets see a low chance of rate cuts in the coming months.
Futures traders currently assign a roughly 80 percent probability that the Fed will make no more than two quarter point cuts this year, according to CME Group.
"All told, the FOMC is in no rush to ease," Pantheon Macroeconomics chief US economist Samuel Tombs wrote in a note to clients.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: AFP
AFP AFP text, photo, graphic, audio or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP news material may not be stored in whole or in part in a computer or otherwise except for personal and non-commercial use. AFP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP news material or in transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages whatsoever. As a newswire service, AFP does not obtain releases from subjects, individuals, groups or entities contained in its photographs, videos, graphics or quoted in its texts. Further, no clearance is obtained from the owners of any trademarks or copyrighted materials whose marks and materials are included in AFP material. Therefore you will be solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary releases from whatever individuals and/or entities necessary for any uses of AFP material.