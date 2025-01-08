The Federal Government will be spending N55 billion on the maintenance of the presidential fleet in 2025

This includes over N300 million for insurance premiums on the fleets and almost N9 billion for engine overhauls

Another N4 billion is budgeted for the construction of a presidential helipad and jetty in Lagos state

The Federal Government has budgeted to spend N55 billion on presidential fleet maintenance in 2025.

This sum will cover air navigation, cleaning, fueling, fumigation, total overhaul of three aircraft engines, and other maintenance cost of the presidential fleet.

The budget for the presidential fleet maintenance, as contained in the 2025 Appropriation bill, is already more than half the sum budgeted for the entire Aviation ministry, the PUNCH reports.

The 2025 budget for the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, including the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau, and the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria, amounts to N105.95 billion.

Breakdown of the 55 billion

The budget shows that about N8.77 billion will be spent on three fleet aircraft engine overhauls, while aircraft fuel will cost N1.55 billion for the year.

The repair of air navigation equipment will gulp N8.64 billion, and aircraft maintenance of the fleet will cost N1.25 billion.

Insurance premiums for the aircraft in the presidential fleet amount to N311 million, N149 million will go into overhead and security operations, and another N7.5 million will cover cleaning and fumigation of the fleet,

Recall that just months ago, the federal government purchased a new presidential jet - an Airbus A330 - after the old one developed faults when President Bola Tinubu travelled to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

It was also gathered that about N19.43 billion was spent on the presidential fleet in Q3 2024, from July to September 2024.

Building a presidential jetty

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the federal government will construct a presidential helipad and jetty in Lagos state to the tune of N4 billion.

This is also contained in the 2025 appropriation budget.

Another N365 billion is also budgeted for road projects and the purchase of new vehicles for monitoring.

