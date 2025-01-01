The Federal government will be spending N365 billion on new road projects and purchasing operational vehicles in 2025

This is over 35% of the N1 trillion budget for roads and highways proposed by the Federal Ministry of Works

The projects include N4 billion allocated for the construction of the presidential helipad and jetty in Lagos state

The Federal Government of Nigeria has proposed to spend N365.44 billion on new road projects and operational vehicles.

This is as seen in the N1.013 trillion budget proposed by the Federal Ministry of Works, for 468 roads and highways.

The 2025 budget includes 330 new infrastructural projects including the construction of the Shendam-Demshin-Angwan Rina road in Plateau state for N4 billion; rehabilitation of 77.2km of the Zaria-Hunkuyi-Katsina SB for N8 billion; section two of the Katsina-Dabai-Kafur-Malunfashi at N8billion; and the construction of Baro bridge in Niger State for N6 billion.

The PUNCH reports that the minister of works, David Umahi, had, earlier in 2024, stated that there would be no new road projects in the 2025 budget, except any dictated by President Bola Tinubu. He asserted that the focus would be on completing ongoing and abandoned projects across the country.

Nigeria has over 4000 uncompleted road projects, and its funding deficit of N16 trillion is mostly due to naira depreciation.

More new projects for 2025

Others contained in the budget are N15billion for the Benin – Akure dualisation; N9 billion for the construction of Ukana-Akpautong-Ikot road in Akwa-Ibom State; N8bn for the Benin-Agbor road; N5billion for Afikpo road; N10bn for the construction of Benin bypass in Edo state; N6bn for the construction of Kwanar Dakatsalle-Falgore Tudunwada Dankade road; and N15 billion for the rehabilitation of the failed sections of Bauchi-Jigawa state border.

There are additional costs like N3bn for the provision of equipment for project monitoring and consultants; N300m for the purchase of utility vehicles for human resources; N115.55m for the provision of office equipment and procurement of 2022/2025 Toyota Hilux for monitoring and collection of revenue; N2bn for the purchase of vehicles for Senior Special Assistants; N120m for the provision of operational/safety vehicles; and N15.02bn for contingency funds.

Another interesting project is the allocation of N4 billion for the construction of the presidential helipad and jetty in Lagos.

Tinubu presents 2025 budget

President Bola Tinubu presented the 2025 Budget of Restoration to the National Assembly on Wednesday, December 18, 2024.

The president noted that the budget is key to its roadmap for achieving prosperity and peace for Nigerians.

He added that the Budget of Restoration: Securing Peace, Rebuilding Prosperity is at the core of the Renewed Hope Agenda and will drive a more stable economy in 2025.

The budget focused on security and infrastructure, with respective allocations of N4.9 trillion and N4.06 trillion.

