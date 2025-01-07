Federal MDAs have spent over N22 billion on several solar installation projects, within a 9-month period in 2024

These projects include upgrading infrastructure, installing street lights and other solar installations nationwide

Despite this, these ministries and agencies are still looking to spend billions of naira on generator fuel costs in 2025

Legit.ng journalist Ruth Okwumbu-Imafidon has over a decade of experience and a deep understanding of Nigeria's corporate sector and emerging trends in the fintech space.

A new report has revealed that in 2024, Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies spent over N22 billion on solar installations nationwide.

The MDAs collectively spent N22.78 billion, and data from BudgIT’s platform, GovSpend, shows that the multiple projects included street lighting and upgrading existing infrastructure.

Hon. Minister for Power, Adebayo Adelabu. Photo Credit: REA.GOV

Source: UGC

The most expensive installations

The Energy Commission of Nigeria, in October 2024, made several payments, including N1.2 billion to A Four International Resources Nig Ltd for the installation of 3-in-1 solar streetlights in Kano, and another N1.2 billion to A.A. Albasu Nigeria Ltd for a similar installation in Niger and Bauchi States.

Monnex Global Resources Nig Ltd received N873.81 million in July 2024 for slum upgrade projects in Kano, while African Modern Electro Ltd secured N774 million, in May 2024, for solar streetlight installation in Kabo, Kunchi, and Tsanyawa Local Government Areas of Kano.

Meanwhile, in September 2024, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) paid N873.99 million to AU Step Nigeria Limited for solar panel installations at Dawanau market.

There was also N854.25 million awarded to Safiatu Global Resources Limited in August 2024 for infrastructure projects in Sokoto; while Centerview Business Concept Ltd received N771.2 million in the same month for road construction and solar streetlights in Agwara/Borgu, Niger State.

Exclusive Energy Limited received N1 billion for solar installations in Ogun and Kano states, while K&H Consultancy Limited received N804,393,674.42 for similar projects in Jigawa State.

Ministry of agriculture spent over N3.4bn

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security headquarters awarded N713.21 million to 24 Bright Solar Limited to install solar streetlights in Rimi Gado, Tofa, and Dawaki Tofa Local Government Areas of Kano State in April 2024.

Same April, the Ministry of Agriculture also gave N712.78 million to Northwest Business Solutions Ltd for the emergency supply and installation of solar streetlights in Gabasawa, Gwarzo, and Bagwai Local Government Areas in Kano State.

Also, in April 2024, Delicom Nigeria Limited received N712.78 million for emergency solar streetlights in Kunchi, Bichi, and Shanono Local Government Areas in Kano, while African Modern Electro Ltd received an exact amount for installations in Kabo and Tsanyawa Local Government Areas.

In March 2024, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security headquarters again paid N573.53 million to M3 @ JW Ltd for the emergency construction and installation of solar streetlights in Kaoje and Ambursa in Kebbi State.

More from other MDAs

The National Rural Electrification Agency, in March 2024, released N508.58 million to LRB Global Investment Limited for the supply and installation of solar streetlights in various markets across Lagos State.

The same agency released N626.12 million to JRB Solar Investment Ltd in April 2024 for the installation of high-output solar streetlights in selected locations in the Northeast region.

JRB Solar Investment Ltd also received N653.95 million from the Federal Ministry of Works for solar power installations in flood-affected areas of Lagos State.

Other projects include the installation of solar streetlights in Sokoto State, awarded to Diamond Leeds Ltd in July 2024 for N567.46 million; Solar Installation in Federal Constituencies awarded to Apex Global Trend Concept Nig. Ltd in August for N612 million; Installation of solar streetlights in Bauchi, awarded to Delicom Nigeria Limited in October 2024, for N765.5 million; and N508 million awarded to Dehanet Towers Limited for streetlights along Hassan Usman Road in Katsina.

MDAs to spend billions on fuel in 2025

Legit.ng reported that Federal MDAs have budgeted to spend over N40 billion on generator fuel costs in 2025.

Nigerian Army is the biggest spender, with N3.89 billion budgeted to fuel generators, while FRSC was to spend N2.566 billion for the same purpose.

This budget, even after spending so much on solar installations, reveals a deeper power problem in the country, as Nigeria witnessed over a dozen national grid collapses in 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng