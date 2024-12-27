The Federal Government of Nigeria will be spending N40.81 billion in 2025 fueling generators for its MDAs

The biggest spenders in this list are the Nigerian Army with N3.89 billion and the FRSC with N2.566 billion for fuel

This big spending indicative of a deeper power problem in the country, as Nigeria witnessed over a dozen national grid collapses in 2024

Legit.ng journalist Ruth Okwumbu has over a decade of experience and a deep understanding of Nigeria's corporate sector and emerging trends in the fintech space.

An estimated N40.81 billion will be spent on fueling generators for Federal Ministries, Directorates and Agencies (MDAs) in 2025.

This is the estimated total amount listed in the 2025 National Appropriation Budget as generator fuel costs for 593 MDAs.

Analysis from The PUNCH shows that this is a major surge from the amount budgeted in 2024.

Federal MDAs to spend over N40bn fueling generators in 2025. Photo Credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

More spending on power

A breakdown of this figure shows that the Nigerian Army will spend the most, with as much as N3.897 billion budgeted for fueling generators.

The next big spenders are the Federal Road Safety Commission, with N2.566 billion; the State House, with N1.999 Billion; the National Obstetric Fistula Centre, with N1.42 billion; and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), with N1.195 billion earmarked for generator fuel.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has budgeted N567.97 million, the Nigerian Defence Academy has N399.58 million, and the Ministry of Defence has N250 million budgeted for the same purpose.

Other interesting figures are N153.32 million for the Defence Intelligence School, N235.91 million for the Voice of Nigeria, N229.79 million for the Nigerian Correctional Services, N136.85 million for the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, N40.74m for the Ministry of Information and National Orientation, N511.68m for the Nigerian Police Formations and Commands, and N200.59m for the Auditor-General for the Federation.

Fuel costs amount to N227.5 million for the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, while the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) will spend N150 million for the same purpose.

The size of the budget for generator fuel costs is indicative of an existing power problem in Nigeria and also hints that little might change in 2025, even though the federal government has already announced plans to deliver additional 150MW to the national grid.

Nigeria has experienced more than a dozen national grid collapses in 2024, some occurring within days.

Nigerians react to national grid collapse

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria was again left without power supply on Wednesday, December 11, after the nation’s national grid collapsed again.

Several homes and businesses across the country were put in total darkness due to the power outage.

Legit.ng reported that this particular collapse marked the 12th grid collapse in 2024, an unprecedented frequency of such incidents.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng