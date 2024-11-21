S.Africa central bank cuts interest rate to 7.75 percent
South Africa's central bank on Thursday cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.75 percent, adopting caution amid mixed data and global uncertainty.
It follows a fall in inflation in October to 2.8 percent, its lowest level since June 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Inflation appears well contained in the near term, South Africa's Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago told reporters.
However it was "highly uncertain" in the medium term given the possibility of higher costs of food, electricity and water, as well as insurance premiums and wage settlements.
While recent manufacturing data was subdued, mining was strong and unemployment had shifted lower to 32.1 percent in the third quarter from 33.5 percent in the previous quarter, Kganyago said.
South Africa's economic growth could be higher from next year, given ongoing structural reforms including in the electricity and transport networks, he said.
"I think 25 basis points is cautious, and the environment is uncertain, and it calls for caution," he said.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
"Global interest rates could well shift higher again and the recent rand depreciation demonstrate how rapidly changes in the global environment can affect South Africa."
Kganyago cited higher than expected inflation in the United States and Britain.
Another contributing factor was uncertainty about the policies that the incoming government of Donald Trump would adopt.
Generally there is "a rise about protectionism around the globe, and there is a concern that the protectionism that we are seeing could impact global trade, and global trade is the life blood of the global economy"," Kganyago said.
br/js
© Agence France-Presse
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: AFP
AFP AFP text, photo, graphic, audio or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP news material may not be stored in whole or in part in a computer or otherwise except for personal and non-commercial use. AFP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP news material or in transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages whatsoever. As a newswire service, AFP does not obtain releases from subjects, individuals, groups or entities contained in its photographs, videos, graphics or quoted in its texts. Further, no clearance is obtained from the owners of any trademarks or copyrighted materials whose marks and materials are included in AFP material. Therefore you will be solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary releases from whatever individuals and/or entities necessary for any uses of AFP material.