United announces $1.5 bn share buyback as earnings top estimates
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in Nigeria with Our Convenient Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
United Airlines announced a $1.5 billion share buyback on Tuesday as its earnings for the third quarter topped analyst estimates.
The US airline reported net income of $965 million, down more than 15 percent from the same period a year earlier. This translated to an adjusted diluted earnings per share of $3.33 -- above analyst estimates.
But operating revenues rose by 2.5 percent to around $14.8 billion due to an increase in both passenger and cargo revenues.
United's share price rose slightly in after-hours trading.
"I appreciate the entire United team coming together to take care of our customers by operating a safe and on-time airline this summer," United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said in a statement.
"As predicted, unproductive capacity left the market in mid-August, and we saw a clear inflection point in our revenue trends that propelled United to exceed Q3 expectations," he continued.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
Alongside its earnings, United also announced a new $1.5 billion share repurchase program -- its first since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The firm said the buyback program represents around seven percent of its market capitalization, based on Monday's closing stock price.
Source: AFP
AFP AFP text, photo, graphic, audio or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP news material may not be stored in whole or in part in a computer or otherwise except for personal and non-commercial use. AFP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP news material or in transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages whatsoever. As a newswire service, AFP does not obtain releases from subjects, individuals, groups or entities contained in its photographs, videos, graphics or quoted in its texts. Further, no clearance is obtained from the owners of any trademarks or copyrighted materials whose marks and materials are included in AFP material. Therefore you will be solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary releases from whatever individuals and/or entities necessary for any uses of AFP material.