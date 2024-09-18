X update allows app to bypass Brazil ban: internet providers

Brazil Judge Alexandre de Moraes has repeatedly clashed with Elon Musk after making it his mission to crack down on disinformation. Photo: ETIENNE LAURENT, EVARISTO SA / AFP/File

Source: AFP

Elon Musk's X social network carried out an automatic update overnight on phone applications that allowed it to bypass a ban in Brazil, an association of internet providers said Wednesday.

Some Brazilian users were surprised to have access again to the platform, formerly Twitter, from their phones after a Supreme Court judge last month ordered its shutdown in a legal standoff with Musk.

The Brazilian Association of Internet and Telecommunications Providers (ABRINT) explained that the return of X was due to an update of the app to Cloudflare software that uses constantly changing IP addresses.

The previous system used specific IPs, which act like a home address for servers or computers and could more easily be blocked.

The changes "make blocking the app much more complicated," said ABRINT.

Many of the dynamic IPs "are shared with other legitimate services, such as banks and large internet platforms, making it impossible to block an IP without affecting other services," the group said.

"Internet providers are in a delicate position," and awaiting technical analysis and instructions from Brazil's telecommunications agency, said ABRINT.

Brazil's shutdown of X infuriated Musk and has fueled a fierce debate on freedom of expression and the limits of social networks, both inside and outside the country.

The social media platform has more than 22 million users in Brazil.

Judge Alexandre de Moraes last month ordered X to be banned after Musk refused to remove dozens of right-wing accounts and then failed to name a new legal representative in the country as ordered.

Moraes has repeatedly clashed with the South African-born billionaire after making it his mission to crack down on disinformation.

Last week he ordered the transfer of some $3 million from Musk's companies to pay fines incurred by X.

Moraes also froze the assets of X and Starlink, which has been operating in Brazil since 2022 -- especially in remote communities in the Amazon -- to ensure payment of fines imposed on X for its failure to follow court orders.

Musk reacted angrily to the suspension, calling Moraes a "dictator."

Moraes also ordered that those using "technological subterfuges" such as virtual private networks (VPNs) to access the blocked site could be fined up to $9,000.

"Judge Alexandre de Moraes: I didn't use a VPN to get in here, I just opened the app for my daily abstinence ritual and saw that it worked," wrote one user on X Wednesday.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: AFP