Italy seen overtaking France as world's largest wine producer
Italy is due to regain its spot as the world's largest wine producer in 2024 as France's vineyards are hit by unfavourable weather, according to figures from each country's agricultural authorities.
After a disastrous 2023 harvest, Italy's production will recover eight percent to between 41 million and 42 million hectolitres, the country's main agricultural association Coldiretti said Wednesday.
The French agriculture ministry had estimated earlier this month that French production will fall 18 percent to 39.3 million hectolitres. Coldiretti noted that this year's output in Italy still remains well under the average of recent years, as different parts of the country cope with either heavy rains or drought.
Since 2007, Italy has been the world's top producer each year apart from 2011, 2014 and 2023, when it was pipped by France, according to the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV).
Coldiretti said Italy is "divided in two" with the north hit by "intense rain and hail in spring and early summer", while large parts of the south and Sicily have faced drought.
Heat and lack of rain led to particularly early harvests in some parts of the country.
In France, the steepest fall is expected in the eastern Jura mountain range where frosts and mildew are expected to result in a 71 percent drop in output.
In terms of volume, the biggest drop will be in the western Charente region where production will fall 35 percent.
Output is expected to fall by 30 percent in the Loire Valley and by a quarter in the Burgundy-Beaujolais area, which was hit by severe hail.
Source: AFP
