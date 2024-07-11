An economic group has lauded the Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma, and his predecessor, Emeka Ihedioha, on an Afreximbank project in the state

The group said the $200 million Afreximbank Quality Assurance Testing Centre in the state would lift its economy

The group specifically praised Ihedioha for initiating the project and Uzodimma for continuing with the legacy

A socio-economic group, Arise for Imo Tomorrow, has commended Senator Hope Uzodinma, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha and Afrexim Bank on the commencement of work on the $200 million Quality Assurance and Testing Center being built in Ngor Okpala, Imo State.

While praising Ihedioha for his initiative, the group commended Governor Hope Uzodinma for reviving the initiative rather than abandoning it, as is typical in Nigeria. It also singled out Afrexim Bank for continuing its faith in Imo State and its potential.

Afreximbank project initiated by Ihedioha

The group said that Ihedioha, as Governor, in July 2019 (barely six weeks into his tenure as Imo State), personally led a delegation to attend the annual meetings of Afrexim Bank and the Russia-Africa Summit in Moscow, Russia. He made presentations and proposals to Afrexim, led by its president, Prof. Benedict Okey Oramah.

The follow-up engagements between Imo State and Afreximbank officials led to the siting of this $200 million Quality Assurance Testing Center, intended to serve the commercial needs of the Southeast and South-South zones.

Further to this, on January 6, 2020, Prof. Oramah led a team from Afrexim for the groundbreaking of the center in Ngor Okpala. Similarly, former Governor Ihedioha presented a duly signed Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) to Afrexim for the land, sealing the transactions therein. The group stated that Governor Ihedioha’s tenure was truncated one week later, and the project was halted.

Uzodimma actualises $200m testing centre

However, on May 15, 2024, the current government of Imo State, under the leadership of Governor Hope Uzodinma, after a trip to Afrexim Bank headquarters in Cairo, announced a significant advancement in discussions between the state government and Afrexim Bank aimed at the revival of the project. This move culminated in another groundbreaking ceremony on June 3, 2024, at the exact location in Umuowa, Ngor Okpala.

Though it has taken nearly five years to recommence, we commend Uzodinma and Afrexim for reviving the project and consequent programs initiated by Ihedioha to benefit Imo State and its people.

Uzodimma flags off Afrexim Bank Quality Centre

