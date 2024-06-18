A new report has revealed the list of countries buying goods and products from Nigeria in the first three months of 2024

While crude oil remains the major export, there are other items that countries around the world depend on Nigeria for

France, the Netherlands, and Spain were the top customers in the last quarter, while China led in sales to Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that Nigeria recorded a total trade of N31.81 trillion in the first three months of 2024.

According to NBS, the figure represents an increase of 46.27% over the N12.95 trillion trade value recorded in the corresponding period of 2023.

The bureau stated this in its first quarter(Q1) 2024 foreign trade report, released on its website and analysed by Legit.ng.

Nigeria has sold more in 2024

A breakdown of NBS data showed that in the first half of 2024, total imports stood at N12.64 trillion.

Export accounted for 60.25% of total trade, as Nigeria sold a total value of N19.16 trillion to different countries.

The major product exported from Nigeria is crude oil, which is valued at N15.4 trillion, while non-crude oil is N3.6 trillion, Punch reports.

Snapshot ofNigeria'ss countries buying from Nigeria

Further, Legit.ng analysis revealed the list of countries buying both crude and non-crude oil products.

With N2.93 trillion worth of goods imported into Nigeria, China ranked highest among the countries selling to Nigeria, followed by India, the United States of America, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

While countries buying Nigerian products include France, Spain, the Netherlands, India, and the United States of America, China is not among the top 10.

Top 10 countries buying from Nigeria and value

Countries Value of export Q1 2024 France N2.13 trn Spain N2.02 trn Netherlands N1.70 trn India N1.61 trn United States N1.31 trn Indonesia N1.15 trn Canada N1.11 trn South Africa N957.06 bn Italy N904.27 bn Ivory Coast N744.59 bn

