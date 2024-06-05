Niger to set up protection force for 'strategic' sites
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024 Voting Is Alive. Choose the best entertainer in 15 categories for FREE.
Niger's army says it is creating a special force to protect "strategic" sites, including uranium mines and oil wells, from "terrorist" attacks in the country plagued by jihadist violence since 2015.
The new force aims to "better guarantee the protection of strategic sites and installations", Colonel Mounkaila Sofiani, head of strategic studies within the defence ministry, announced on television late on Tuesday.
"It's about preventing acts of sabotage, terrorist attacks and all other security threats on sites of strategic interest," he said, adding it was a response "to the pressing security needs".
The sites will include uranium mines in the north, oil wells in the north east and in particular a nearly 2,000-kilometre (1,200-mile) pipeline that runs from landlocked Niger's oilfields to Benin's Seme port on the Atlantic coast.
Key routes for the import and export of goods such as the road linking Lome to Niamey via Ougadougou also feature on the list, Sofiani said.
A recruitment drive will begin on July 1 to take on 10,000 soldiers and provide for the new force. By 2030, the armed forces aim to number 100,000 troops, the colonel said.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Niger already announced plans four years ago to double the size of its army to 50,000 troops by 2025.
The retirement age for certain soldiers was also rasied from 47 to 52 and thousands of recently retired servicemen have been re-recruited.
Niger is ruled by military leaders who seized power in a July coup, citing a worsening security situation as justification for the power grab.
It is grappling violence by militants linked to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group in the west near the borders with Mali and Burkina Faso.
Niamey also faces violence by Boko Haram jihadists and their rivals Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) from the southeastern region of Diffa, near Nigeria.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: AFP
AFP AFP text, photo, graphic, audio or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP news material may not be stored in whole or in part in a computer or otherwise except for personal and non-commercial use. AFP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP news material or in transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages whatsoever. As a newswire service, AFP does not obtain releases from subjects, individuals, groups or entities contained in its photographs, videos, graphics or quoted in its texts. Further, no clearance is obtained from the owners of any trademarks or copyrighted materials whose marks and materials are included in AFP material. Therefore you will be solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary releases from whatever individuals and/or entities necessary for any uses of AFP material.