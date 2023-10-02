Nigerian Institute of Building is calling on the government to intervene in the rising price of cement.

The institution noted that the escalating price is occasioned by bad foreign exchange

It wants the government to either subsidize or collaborate with the industry to reduce prices

The Federal Government needs to intervene and lower the price of cement in the nation, the Lagos Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Building has said.

It announced the decision during a press conference held recently in Lagos in advance of the 32nd Builders Conference with the title, "Safe and Sustainable Building Production Management.

This is coming after the BUA Group announced a significant step in crashing the price of their cement from N5,500 to an ex-factory price of N3,500 per bag.

NIOB observed that incresae in cement price is predicated on poor foreign exchange. Photo Credit: New Vision

Cement price out of control

According to Adeoye Thomas, vice chairman of the NIOB Lagos State Chapter, in a report, cement prices are out of control.

He observed that everything is predicated on poor foreign exchange, which is horrible and cannot be taken away from those cement producers since they are in the industry to earn a profit.

He continued by saying that in developed nations, the government steps in. However, he pointed out that if government subsidies are required, they should be given to avoid cutting corners, which can lead to more building disasters.

He said:

“Buying cement at the rate of N5,000 or more is not sustainable. Hence, buildings would keep on collapsing as developers just want to make a profit, and they do this also by engaging quacks and using substandard materials.”

He argued that the government should either get involved by providing subsidies or working with the industry.

Ogundare Abiodun, the Honorary Secretary of NIOB's Lagos State Chapter, stated that government intervention is required in areas where the cost of production might be decreased, particularly for raw materials.

He claims that only 10% of the materials used to make cement are imported, with the other 90% produced domestically.

In light of this, he claimed that the government might focus on any costs associated with producing locally to help lower the cost of production, leading to a decrease rather than an increase in the currency's value.

Recall that the Cement Producers Association of Nigeria had warned that the federal government's continued ambition to build concrete roads will increase the cost of cement from its present N5,000 per bag price to N9,000.

