Bureau de Change operators have applauded the decision of the CBN to stop the use of forex as collateral for naira loans

The currency dealers noted that the move is in order as it will improve foreign exchange liquidity in the markets

The Nigerian currency, however, opened very strong against the US dollar on Friday, April 12, 2024, in the currency market

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

The Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) has backed the Central Bank of Nigeria's (CBN) latest order to stop commercial banks from using foreign currency as collateral for naira loans.

CBN’s order banning non-export domiciliary accounts for naira loans will boost FX liquidity, slow reserve accumulation, and strengthen the services sector.

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso and ABCON President, Aminu Gwadabe Credit: ABCON

Source: Getty Images

CBN slams the hammer on the use of FX as collateral

ABCON President Aminu Gwadabe said the apex bank’s move is in order as the FX market will have a breather and boost liquidity.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the CBN’s latest circular to commercial banks banned the use of foreign currency-denominated collateral for naira loans, except in cases where the collateral is in the form of Eurobonds issued by the Nigerian government or guarantees provided by foreign banks, including Standby Letters of Credit.

The ABCON boss said that CBN’s policy and its impact on the FX market are welcome developments. They are expected to rein in the excesses of big firms and manufacturing companies, putting unnecessary pressure on the Forex market.

Gwadabe said:

“ABCON members are bewildered that some companies and manufacturers with billions of dollar balances in their non-oil export domiciliary accounts use it as collateral for naira loans and still source forex in the official window, thereby depleting what is available for other operators”.

“The stoppage of this unprofitable practice will not only add to the dollar's liquidity in the market but also help in the accretion of foreign reserve buffers.”

He advised the CBN to review foreign currency holding guidelines for non-export domiciliary account proceeds and establish a maximum of 48 hours with a minimum balance of $5,000 for individuals and $50,000 for companies in holding positions, as is the case in South Africa.

The naira appreciates in the parallel market

ABCON’s stance came as the naira opened very strong against the US dollar after the holidays on Friday, April 12, 2024, with traders quoting the dollar at N1,130 per dollar at the parallel market.

The development represents a 0.88% drop over the N1,120 per dollar quoted during the holidays.

According to reports, traders attributed the fluctuation in exchange rates to irregular trading volumes during the holiday period.

