Currency dealers have expressed fear that they might run into further losses as the naira continues to gain

The dealers said that continued appreciation of the naira and the recent directive by CBN to sell the dollar at N1,117 would lead them to losses

This came as the naira appreciated in the official and parallel markets at N1,230 and N1,200, respectively

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

Currency dealers have lamented increasing losses and declined demand for the dollar as the naira appreciated in the official and parallel markets following The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) reduction of the exchange rates for Bureau de Change (BDC) operators by 12% at N152.23.

The development followed a ban by the CBN on using foreign currencies as collateral for naira loans.

CBN issues directives to banks on naira loans

The apex bank, however, exempted Eurobonds issued by the Nigerian government from the ban, including Guarantees or foreign banks and Standby Letters of Credit.

The bank disclosed this in a circular signed by Adetona Adedeji, stating the CBN has seen the prevailing situation where customers use foreign currency as collateral for naira loans.

CBN said:

“Consequently, the current practice of using foreign currency-denominated collaterals for Naira loans is hereby prohibited, except where the foreign currency collateral is: Eurobonds issued by the Federal Government of Nigeria or Guarantees of foreign banks, including Standby Letters of Credit.”

The Naira's appreciation puts dealers in a tight spot

According to data from the Nigeria Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), the Nigerian currency appreciated on Monday, April 8, 2024, to trade at N1,230 per dollar, up from N1,251.05 recorded on Friday, April 5, 2024.

The naira also appreciated in the parallel segment of the foreign exchange market on Monday, April 8, 2024, trading at N1,200 as against the N1,245 per dollar traded on Friday, April 5, 2024.

Analysts believe that the development follows the announcement by the CBN to sell $10.000 to BDCs at N1,101 per dollar for eligible transactions.

The financial institutions regulator directed the operators to sell to end-users at about N1,117 per dollar.

Vanguard reports that the move by CBN sparked panic among currency dealers who feared losses as they may find it hard to offload their dollar holdings.

The naira has been on an upward swing since the CBN introduced a series of policies to check the local currency's fall.

