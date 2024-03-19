The Nigerian government is partnering with a top us firm to create virtual jobs in the outsourcing service sector

The collaboration is expected to create about 50,000 jobs in customer service, virtual assistant, and administrative skills in the next five years

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Anite, stated that the collaboration could bring about $1.2 billion into the Nigerian economy

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Anite, announced the partnership between the Nigerian government and US cybersecurity Insitute Lab Four to create 50,000 Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) jobs such as telesales, customer service, virtual administrative assistant, marketing/social media assistant and tech/cybersecurity in the next three years.

The Minister disclosed this during the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding in Abuja on Monday, March 18, 2024.

The programme could bring $1,2bn to Nigeria.

The scheme is under the National Talent Export Programme (NATEP), which signed the MoU with Lab Four and could bring an annual influx of about $1.2 billion to the Nigerian economy.

Analysts say that the global outsourcing market was estimated at $620.381 billion as of 2020 and is projected to exceed $900 billion by 2027, with Nigeria having significant potential in supplying top-tier talent to the international service export and the outsourcing sector.

The MoU partly reads:

“The MoU being signed between NATEP and Lab Four will channel 50,000 BPO jobs to Nigeria over the next three years.

“In job categories such as telesales, customer service, virtual administrative assistant, marketing/social media assistant and tech/cybersecurity.

“The jobs generated through this partnership have the potential to annually attract up to 1.2 billion dollars into the Nigerian economy through remuneration to the employed persons.

“In addition to about 60 million dollars, it will provide the development of the BPO ecosystem through direct support to the individual BPOs,” Anite said.

Anite stressed that NATEP represents a significant national effort to establish Nigeria as a premier international centre for service exports, talent sourcing, and exports.

She stated that NATEP is a specialised body to tackle the requirements and obstacles encountered in the talent and service export industry.

FG promises transparency in the selection process

According to reports, the minister outlined the four main goals of NATEP, including generating one million service-export jobs in the next five years, boosting Nigeria’s Forex earnings and revenue, promoting economic development, and stimulating the expansion of related industries and support services.

Also, the Daily Trust report said that the partnership seeks to enhance skills and reinforce the Nigerian brand.

She said:

“And as a prime location for high-quality talent. We will create an environment for the growth of the BPO industry across the country.

“To enable workers to work in BPOs near their residence locations,” she said.

The National Coordinator of NATEP, Femi Adeluyi, stated that the scheme would focus on the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) sector and promised a transparent job selection process with only the most qualified candidates being shortlisted after evaluation.

FG offers Nigerian youths tech training in the US

The development comes as the federal government of Nigeria, via the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), announced an opportunity for Nigerian youths to apply for a training programme in the US.

Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on youth initiatives, Titilope Gbadamosi, announced this on social media.

NITDA said the application is an opportunity to win $220,000 (N330 million) and an all-expenses-paid training programme in Silicon Valley in the US.

The agency called on tech startups that can create ingenious tech-enabled solutions to leverage the opportunity.

FG invites Nigerians to apply for its N10m agric project

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Ministry of Technology has opened an application for Nigerian tech buffs to apply for its Agriculture Demonstration Project for a chance to get N10 million.

The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, announced this via his X page on Monday, November 27, 2023.

