The British Council Nigeria has announced an increase in the cost of IETLS for the second time this year

The Council disclosed on its website that the increase was due to the exchange rate volatility between the naira and other international currency

The Council had, in January this year, announced a 29% increase in the cost of the IELTS

The British Council Nigeria has announced a hike in the costs of the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) for the second time in 2024.

The increase comes amid ongoing concerns about the rise in foreign exchange rates against other foreign currencies.

Exchange rate problems cause an increase

According to an update on the Council’s website on Thursday, February 29, 2024, the new rate is due to the prevailing market dynamics.

The statement says:

“The change in fees is due to the evolving market dynamics and increased costs in the delivery of our exams.”

The Council said the new cost for the IELTS range of tests is effective March 1, 2024.

Different rates for different tests

With the cost adjustment, applicants willing to write the IELTS computer academic and general training modules will now pay N266,000. In contrast, those wanting to take paper educational and public training modules must pay N256,500; UK visas and immigration (UKVI) applicants will pay N285,500, and IELTS life skills are now at N249,000.

The Council hiked the programme's cost in January by 29% from the initial N107,500 paid for the test before the February increase.

Leadership reports that in January, the IELTS on computer academic and general training modules was set at N139,000; IELTS on paper educational and available training modules were pegged at N134,000, while UKVI was raised to N149,000. Life skills were put at N130,000, and one skill retake was N87,570.

IELTS scores are internationally recognised English language assessments for migrants wanting to study overseas and skilled workers applying for jobs abroad.

