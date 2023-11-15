Nigeria’s Bank estimated to be 106-year old is set to leave the Nigerian Exchange

This comes after Titan Trust Bank Limited acquired all the shares in the company earlier this year

It stated that shareholders of the bank would receive a Scheme Consideration of N7.70 per share

Union Bank, one of Nigeria's oldest financial institutions, has announced it is delisting from the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

This was contained in a corporate release on the NGX signed by Somuyiwa Sonubi, the Company Secretary.

Union Bank enjoined all shareholders of the bank to ensure that their accounts have been duly mandated to receive the scheme consideration. Photo Credit: Leadership

Source: UGC

The Company stated,

“In compliance with the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) rule book and the announcement of the listing rules, Union Bank of |Nigeria Plc hereby notify our esteemed stakeholders that the bank is finalizing the process of obtaining approval to delist the bank’s shares from NGX, upon which shareholders of the bank will receive a scheme consideration of N7.70 per shares."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Consequent upon the approval, the company noted that the the registrars will remit the scheme consideration to all shareholders of the bank. It added that this is under the decision of the court-ordered meeting and the subsequent sanction by the federal high court.

It, thereby, enjoined all shareholders of the bank to ensure that their accounts have been duly mandated to receive the scheme consideration.

The development comes after its core shareholders, Titan Trust Bank Limited, in May, acquired all the shares in the company.

In 2021, Titan Trust Bank initially showed interest in the company by purchasing 88.39% of the bank which was over a decade years old.

Fidelity Bank buys Union Bank

Legit.ng reported that Fidelity Bank recently completed the acquisition of a 100% stake in Union Bank Plc United Kingdom(UBUK).

The deal, valued at N8.2 billion, marks a significant step for Fidelity Bank as it moves to expand its international footprint.

The statement reads:

“The bank is pleased to announce the completion of the transaction and receipt of the approval of the Bank of England’s Prudential Regulatory Authority for change of control of UBUK.

“The acquisition of UBUK is in furtherance of Fidelity Bank Plc’s strategic initiatives on international expansion.”

Union Bank Declares Over N39bn Profit in 2022, But There's Big Trouble Ahead

Legit.ng reported that Union Bank, one of Nigeria's oldest financial institutions, has announced an impressive improvement in its financial results for 2022.

According to the bank's audited financials submitted to the Nigerian exchange, its profit after tax payment for December 31, 2022, amounted to N39.18 billion, a substantial increase from N16.9 billion in the previous year (2021).

The 106-year-old bank also reported a 19% increase in gross earnings to N208.2 billion, primarily driven by solid growth in net interest income.

Source: Legit.ng